The 2022 Betway Summer Cup is set to sizzle as it ushers in ‘The Golden Summer’

Cape Town - All that glitters will be gold when South Africa’s horseracing fraternity heads to Turffontein on Saturday 26 November for the Betway Summer Cup to set the scene for what will be a sizzling race day. The 4Racing CEO Fundi Sithebe, Betway SA Country Manager, Phillip Superamonien, 9-time Summer Cup winning trainer, Mike de Kock, world-class jockey, S’manga Khumalo, Southern African Association for the Conference Industry CEO Glenton De Kock, Destination Marketing and Communication Manager at Gauteng Tourism Authority, Anele Mdzikwa and fashion label Excelsior Lusso Managing Director Sarah Maeli have all outlined the event’s special attributes as world-class horseracing, entertainment and lifestyle spectacle.

The race day theme this year is ‘The Golden Summer’, an ode to the City of Gold, with Betway’s headline sponsorship of this prestigious 4Racing Grade 1 race seeing stakes increased to R2.5 million. “We are excited for the return of the highly anticipated Betway Summer Cup, the 'People’s Race’, said Sithebe. "With a group of dynamic sponsors and partners on board, 4Racing aims to create an unforgettable horse racing experience filled with electric racing, fantastic entertainment, and an overall amazing day on the track for all punters. We look forward to welcoming racegoers and event attendees for what is sure to be a memorable day on the track”,

Gauteng’s most prestigious horse racing event at the historic Turffontein racecourse promises to be a sparkling affair, bringing together an exhilarating horse racing experience with some of the country’s elite thoroughbred champions, fantastic entertainment and an awesome day out for the family. “Betway is honoured to become the headline sponsor of the Summer Cup. This opportunity allows us to innovatively demonstrate our fully fledged offering to our ever-growing and diverse customer base," said Superamoeninen. "We’re sincerely committed to playing our part to reenergize the horse racing industry and will continue to do so. This year’s edition will surely be one to remember, with exhilarating races, thrilling entertainment, premium hospitality, and so much more in store."

Gauteng Tourism Authority and Johannesburg Tourism have added their support to the event and this year’s event will be covered live on both DStv and SABC. The sizzling entertainment line-up will take the event to a whole new level. The famous half-time show will have breath-taking performances from headline performer, South African songbird Lady Zamar, which will make the golden occasion a day to remember. The Betway Summer Cup is the only race day to feature a half-time show, bringing together a colourful blend of performers to set the tone just before the main race. Betway Summer Cup activities will be geared for festive fun, with a variety of food stalls, bars and several hospitality areas available on the day.