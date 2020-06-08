SportHorse Racing
This year there will no excitement of the Durban July which will be run at the Greyville Racecourse with no spectators in the stands. Photo: African News agency (ANA)
Top guns among Durban July nominations

All the top guns were among the first entries for this year’s R1.5 million Grade 1 Vodacom Durban July when nominations closed today.

The 52 horses nominated for the showpiece at Hollywoodbets Greyville, included two-time winner of the race Do It Again, who, if he triumphs on Saturday, July 25, will become the first horse in the 123-year history of South African’s most famous race to achieve the treble.

But Justin Snaith’s champion will not be short of opposition should all pan out with Hawwaam, Rainbow Bridge and Vardy also amongst the nominations.

Do It Again has not been out since a disappointing effort in the Sun Met at Kenilworth but put in a pleasing gallop at Hollywoodbets Greyville last Sunday and looks on track for a tilt at his third victory in the race.

A somewhat surprising omission was Sunday’s Grade 2 Wold Sport’s Betting Guineas winner, Wild Coast, but with two further entry dates, Snaith still has opportunity.

Hawwaam, the disappointment last year when scratched at the start, was back in business at Turffontein last Saturday with a convincing win in the Grade 1 HF Oppenheimer Horse Chestnut Stakes. There are export issues to navigate before the race and his participation is not assured. If the European Union protocols are approved, Hawwaam will take his place but if the colt is to be exported via Mauritius he will need to be in quarantine before the race.

Rainbow Bridge, second last year, and second in the Sun Met, has not been seen out since the Met but will be out for revenge and give stalwart owner Mike Rattray the victory in a race he so desperately wants to win.

Stable companion to Rainbow Bridge and Grade 1 Cape Derby winner Golden Ducat, was an eye-catching third in last Sunday’s World Sport’s Betting Guineas and has also been nominated by trainer Eric Sands.

Vardy, a touch disappointing when third in the Grade 2 Independent On Saturday Drill Hall Stakes last Sunday, was a cracking winner of the Grade 1 L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate and will surely come on from that race after a four-month break from the track.

Marcus has also entered Twist Of Fate, third last year for Joey Ramsden who has since moved to Australia.

An interesting nomination by Dean Kannemeyer who has won this race twice, is KZN Derby winner It’s My Turn, off the track with injury for over a year.

Other notable entries are impressive Independent On Saturday Drill Hall Stakes winner Bunker Hunt and Soqrat.

First entries for the R 1,500,000  2200m

VODACOM DURBAN JULY (Grade 1) to be:

0 ALIBI GUY          Mike de Kock     101     

0 AZORES             Dean Kannemeyer   99     

0 BELGARION          Justin Snaith    113     

0 BORN TO PERFORM    Dennis Bosch      98     

0 BUNKER HUNT        Justin Snaith    124     

0 CAMPHORATUS        R A Hill/S R Hi  111     

0 CAT DADDY          Glen Kotzen      101     

0 CHIJMES            Gary Alexander   120     

0 CORNISH POMODORO   Sean Tarry       102     

0 CROWN TOWERS (AUS) Justin Snaith    109     

0 D' ARRIVEE         Candice Dawson   106     

0 DIVINE ODYSSEY     J A Janse van V  114     

0 DO IT AGAIN        Justin Snaith    135     

0 DUKE OF SPIN       Mike de Kock     101     

0 EYES WIDE OPEN     Glen Kotzen      116     

0 G G'S DYNASTY      Brett Crawford   103     

0 GOLDEN DUCAT       Eric Sands       110     

0 GOT THE GREENLIGHT Joe Soma         116     

0 HAWWAAM            Mike de Kock     131     

0 HERO'S HONOUR      Gary Alexander   117     

0 HERODOTUS          Glen Kotzen      110     

0 IT'S MY TURN       Dean Kannemeyer  118     

0 LADY OF STEEL      J A Janse van V  111     

0 LEOPOLD            J A Janse van V  108     

0 LIBERTY HALL       Dean Kannemeyer  101     

0 MAGNIFICENT SEVEN  Justin Snaith    114     

0 MAJESTIC MOZART    Candice Bass-Ro  107     

0 MIYABI GOLD        Justin Snaith    115     

0 MORE MAGIC         Candice Bass-Ro  102     

0 NEXUS              Justin Snaith    102     

0 PACK LEADER        Glen Kotzen      114     

0 PADRE PIO          Dennis Bosch     110     

0 PROMISEOFAMASTER   Candice Dawson   104     

0 RAINBOW BRIDGE     Eric Sands       134     

0 RETURN FLIGHT      Sean Tarry       108     

0 ROY HAD ENOUGH (AU Frank Robinson   115     

0 ROY'S RIVIERA (AUS Frank Robinson   111     

0 SACHDEV            Justin Snaith    108     

0 SHANGO             Sean Tarry       118     

0 SILVANO'S PRIDE    Justin Snaith    115     

0 SILVER HOST        Justin Snaith    102     

0 SNAPSCAN           Glen Kotzen      118     

0 SOQRAT (AUS)       Mike de Kock     133     

0 SOVEREIGN SPIRIT   Candice Bass-Ro   95     

0 TIERRA DEL FUEGO   Sean Tarry       124     

0 TREE TUMBO         Sean Tarry        91     

0 TRISTFUL           Tony Rivalland   109     

0 TWIST OF FATE      Adam Marcus      129     

0 VARDY              Adam Marcus      134     

0 VICTORIA PAIGE     Sean Tarry       112     

0 VIKRAM             Andre Nel        100     

0 WESTERN FORT       Paul Peter       108 (52)

 Andrew Harrison

 

 

