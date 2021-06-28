Durban - Following President Ramaphosa’s National Address last night moving South Africa to adjusted Level 4 and the media release from the National Horseracing Authority earlier today, Gold Circle can confirm that the Vodacom Durban July race day will go ahead on Saturday, 3 July 2021.

On course attendance at all race meetings in KwaZulu-Natal, from today until further notice, will be limited to essential services personnel; Trainers, Jockeys, Grooms, NHA Staff and Gold Circle Staff required to ensure each race meeting can proceed. No Owners, Gold Circle Members or Box/Suite Holders will be permitted access to either Greyville or Scottsville until further notice.

The Vodacom Durban July race meeting will be available to view on Tellytrack and via the official broadcast on SuperSport 4 from 13h00-16h00 on Saturday. The 1st race is off at 11h15 with the VDJ run at 15h00 and the 10th race off at 16h45.