World Sports Betting the new headline sponsor for Mother City's premier horse race, Cape Town Met

Cape Town — Cape Racing have landed World Sports Betting as the headline sponsor for the Mother City's premier horse race meet, the R2 million Grade 1 Cape Town Met. The next Cape Town Met, the 160th version of the race, will be on Saturday 29 January 2022, at Kenilworth. Cape Racing, the horse racing operator for Kenilworth and Durbanville racecourses, said World Sports Betting have taken the presenting rights partnership for the next three years.

World Sports Betting, South Africa's premier sports betting company, will be following in the footsteps of former famous Cape Met sponsors like Sun International and J & B, which held the reins of the prestigious horse-racing event for 39 years. The brand has already bankrolled several sports events throughout the country. It has played a vital role in ensuring the growth of sport, which has taken a beating since the pandemic outbreak. Cape Racing chairperson Bradley Ralph said the historic Met remains the jewel on the Cape horse racing crown and is synonymous with decadent glamour. Traditionally, fashion and high-stakes betting meet in a sophisticated and exhilarating event to celebrate the grace of the top racehorses in the country. "The Met will bring the people back to the Kenilworth lawns by creating a new enhanced experience for all to enjoy," said Ralph. "With World Sports Betting extending their support of Cape Racing to new levels, we are looking forward to working with them to make The Met a race for the people.”

Ryno Du Plessis World Sports Betting (WSB) chief marketing officer said the company has always been committed to the sport and is proud to play a part in growing racing once again. “Adding the Cape Town Met to our sponsored race days is very exciting, and together with the Fillies Guineas and Winter Season sponsorship, it will cement WSB’s place at Cape Racing," said Du Plessis. "The sport of racing is a sport that the WSB team is very passionate about, and we are proud to add one of South Africa’s biggest race days to our sponsorships.