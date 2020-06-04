Royal Ascot more than halves prize money due to pandemic

LONDON – The prize money for this month's premier horseracing event - the Royal Ascot - which will be run without spectators from June 16-20.

This arrangement has been more than halved due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic.

Royal Ascot organisers had said in December that more than eight million pounds ($10.08 million) would be offered with the meeting hosting million pound races for the first time.

However, on Thursday the organisers of the event announced amended prize money of 3.68 million pounds.

Royal Ascot Racecourse chief executive Guy Henderson said in a statement that 2020 had been set to be a landmark year before the "unprecedented times".