SA punters can expect a crowded horse racing program

THE South African Champions Season will commence on June 1 and although it will be unrecognisable in some facets due to the restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the crowded program will mean there will be plenty of exciting racing for online and telephone betting punters to look forward to.

The downside will be reduced stakes and only absolutely essential personnel will be allowed on course so there will be no crowds to create atmosphere.

In the first eight weeks of the SA Champions Season, all of these races will be run:

The Grade 2 WSB Guineas (R175 000)

The Grade 2 WSB Fillies Guineas (R150 000)

The Grade 2 IOS Drill Hall Stakes (R175 000)

The Grade 2 Post Merchants (R175 000)

The Grade 3 Poinsettia Stakes (R100 000)

The Grade 3 Godolphin Barb Stakes (R100 000)

The Grade 3 Strelitzia Stakes (R100 000)

The Grade 2 WSB 1900 (R175 000)

The Grade 3 Lonsdale Stirrup Cup (R125 000)

The Listed East Coast Cup (R85 000)

The Grade 1 Daily News 2000 (R500 000)

The Grade 1 Gold Challenge (R425 000)

The Grade 1 Woolavington 2000 (R325 000)

The Grade 2 Tibouchina Stakes (R150 000)

The Listed Gatecrasher Stakes (R85 000)

The Listed Devon Air Stakes (R85 000)

The Non-Black Type Durban Dash (R75 000)

The Grade 1 Golden Horse Sprint (R425 000)

The Grade 1 SA Fillies Sprint (R325 000)

The Grade 1 Golden Horse Medallion (R325 000)

The Grade 1 Allan Robertson Championship (R325 000)

The Grade 3 Cup Trial (which has provisionally been scheduled to be run at Scottsville over 1800m for R125 000),

The Grade 2 Track And Ball Derby (R150 000)

The Grade 3 Track and Ball Oaks (R125 000)

The KZN Winter Challenge races (1200m, 1600m, 2000m all for a stake of R75 000)

The KZN Breeders Million Mile and seven other KZN Breeders races (all for stakes which are yet to be announced)

The Grade 1 Vodacom Durban July (R1.5 million)

The Grade 1 Jonsson Workwear Garden Province Stakes (R325 000)

The Grade 2 Durban Golden Horseshoe (R150 000)

The Grade 2 Golden Slipper (R150 000)

The Grade 3 Campanajo 2200 (R125 000), the Grade 3 DSTV Gold Vase (R125 000)

The Listed Thukela Handicap (R85 000)

The Non-Black Type Ethekwini Sprint (R75 000) and the Non Black Type KZN Yearling Sale Million (R650 000).





The horse racing industry contributes R3 billion to the GDP and employs 60 000 people. Racing resumes tomorrow.

Provisional dates for all of these races have been set, but still have to be confirmed.

There will be a five week breathing space between the Vodacom Durban July meeting on July 25 and the Gold Cup meeting on August 29.

At the later meeting the following feature races will be staged:

The Grade 3 Gold Cup (R400 000)

The Grade 1 Champions Cup (R425 000)

The Grade 1 Mercury Sprint (R425 000)

The Grade 1 Premier's Champion Stakes (R325 000)

The Grade 1 Thekwini Stakes (R325 000)

The Grade 2 Gold Bracelet (R150 000)

The Grade 2 Umkhomazi Stakes (R150 000)

The Grade 2 The Debutante (R150 000)

The Listed Umngeni Handicap (R85 000) and the Listed Darley Arabian (R85 000).

The following rules shall be applicable from racing's effective restart date, June 1:

- The field sizes will be restricted to 12 runners per race with the exception of ALL Pattern races in which 14 runners will be allowed. However, it is hoped that by the time of the July the protocols will allow more than 14 runners.

- Jockeys will be restricted to ride in the region of their choice and cannot move in between provinces. They will be allowed to make ONE move prior to the commencement of racing.

- The adjusted minimum riding weight in Handicap races shall remain at 54kg.

- Horses moving between regions shall NOT be allowed unless a horse is moving to another province on a permanent basis as per the regulations of the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

- All Horse Transport Companies must have the necessary Permits to move horses between the training centres and race courses.

- The last race must be run not later than 16h45.

Only essential staff members will be permitted on to the racecourse through a single entrance point.

1. Licensed Jockeys/Apprentices engaged to ride at the race meeting

2. Licensed Trainers with engaged runners

3. Licensed Assistant Trainers/Stable Employees (recommended one per stable)

4. Grooms (one per horse)

5. Official Photographers/Technical Staff

6. Racing Operator Staff

7. Licensed Officials

8. A maximum of two Racing Journalists at the sole discretion of the Racing Operator.

All public betting outlets will be closed but online betting and telephone betting will go ahead as normal.

* To open an online TAB account: Visit www.tabgold.co.za and under FAQs there will be detailed instructions on how to open an account for online betting and telebetting. Downloading the Tabgold Betting App also allows one to bet on sport online.

* Visit www.trackandball.co.za to open a fixed odds online betting account.





IOL Sport