I'm ready to get back in the win column - former EFC contender Luke Michael

CAPE TOWN – EFC former Welterweight number one contender, Luke Michael is ready to start at the bottom of the division to prove his status as future champion. Luke (4-4), who lost his title shot against Extreme Fighting Championship's Themba Gorimbo at EFC82 says that he wants to: “build my record back up and get back in the win column ... which I will do in my next fight.” Luke was set to fight crowd-pleaser and firelighter, Pietie ‘Thunder’ Coxen (5-10-1) in April prior to all sporting events being placed on hold due to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. “My goal for 2020 man, I really hope the EFC can put on these events and give us opportunities to fight,” says the man who goes by the stage name “Young Gun”. “If they do, just watch me, I am going to fight on each and every card. I spoke to Graeme (EFC VP and matchmaker).

“Not that I want to get easy fights, but I want to build myself up to title contention. I want to prove myself. I’ll start at the bottom of the division and work my way up and fight every one. So that is my goal for the rest of this year.

The goal is to get back up there and get that belt … the real goal is to go overseas and fight in other promotions, but for now, my record is top of the list. People will see what’s up in my next fight,” says the man who left Camp Fight in Cape Town to return to Johannesburg, now training with former CIT coach, and wrestling and grappling expert, Attila Barna.

“Attila and I have a very good connection, I am excited for my journey with him. He is a great coach, I am excited for my journey with him. Guys can expect fireworks in my next fight,” adds Luke whose Mixed Martial Arts foundation is based on strong grappling and defence.

Luke says that his reason for leaving Camp Fight was “nothing personal there”.

“I just feel that the Joburg scene is bigger for my career and for sponsors, you know. So I have decided to be based here for now.”

Luke is a man who knows the game of marketing and the power of brand association in the fighting business. He recently also signed with an international fight management company: Rap Fight Management - a move that could bode well for him considering his intentions to seek international waters in the fight game.

“They manage some guys in Brave (CF) and other promotions overseas, so i am definitely going to be looking at that as well, but obviously my home will always be EFC. If the opportunity does come to go overseas, I will play it with them first.”

During his lockdown reflection time, Luke has taken time to digest the new concept on the market: Fight to Fame.

“I think it's a great initiative … to get that exposure internationally and possibly get a good opportunity on TV, I would definitely be keen to register for it,” he says.

Fight to Fame is a new concept based on blockchain, movies and sport. The brand which is designed to create Hollywood movie stars out of real-life combat sports athletes is being rolled out to 200 countries - including South Africa - and will see fighters enter a reality show where they will be subjected to several assessments including stunt work, acting training etc.

“I would definitely consider that,” says Luke. “It’s not easy you know’, you would definitely have to be in shape you know, but I always am,” reassures Luke.

“It’s very important, Africa and SA do not get as much exposure as the rest of the world in terms of combat sports, we are getting there though with opportunities like these. It is definitely a great platform for all.

Fans can help their favourite fighters win by voting for them using special FF tokens (blockchain). The winners will then be given roles in major action films. For information go to www.fighttofame.com

