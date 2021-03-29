Inspiring Gauteng Women in Sport lauded

JOHANNESBURG - The winners of the Gauteng Women in Sport awards were announced at a gala dinner of Friday night, when they were lauded for their inspirational performances.

The awards were established in 2018 in Ekurhuleni and have since expanded to various districts in the Gauteng region.

“As we celebrate and recognise our superstars, the people who courageously keep growing the brand of women’s sport on the ground, I’m reminded of this Serena Williams quote: ‘The success of every woman should be the inspiration to another. We should raise each other up’,” said Futballing Girls and Women in Sports founder Moonira Ramathula.

Ramathula added: This is what our Women in Sports Awards are all about, celebrating each other, raising each other up and inspiring each from community level to national level. It’s all our collective efforts that will see the growth of the women sport brand, and equality for women in sport.“

Gauteng MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Mbali Hlophe said: “A massive congratulations to all the winners. As Gauteng we are honoured to recognise the unsung heroes in our communities who lay the foundation for the success for women in sports.”