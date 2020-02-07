Jesse Richman is the Red Bull King of the Air









Jesse Richman (pictured) out-classed past champions Nick Jacobsen and Aaron Hadlow to win his second Red Bull King of the Air title in a tightly-contested final.Photo: Craig Kolesky/Red Bull Content Pool CAPE TOWN– Jesse Richman (USA) out-classed past champions Nick Jacobsen (DEN) and Aaron Hadlow (UK) to win his second Red Bull King of the Air title in a tightly-contested final. “This feels incredible,” said the ecstatic Hawaiian who last won the event in 2013. “This is magical and it is amazing to have my newborn daughter here and share it with this crowd,” he said. Richman was runner up to three-time champ, Kevin Langeree in 2019 and learned from that and other lesser podium visits. “I’ve had really good heats leading up to the finals in many years and usually kind of crack in the final, having peaked too early,” he added. Ironically it was Richman who halted the defending champ’s run in the quarter-finals this year. “So this year I adjusted a few things and was really confident in my plan and my strategy. It was really cool to see it play out.” Richman ascended the throne after 34 heats and some seven hours of competition, in a day that saw consistent winds from early on and was the biggest single day of Red Bull King of the Air competition ever. “To have it all run in one day was kinda like 2013 - just one epic day,” Richman said.

Sportive Director Sergio Cantagalli echoed Richman’s sentiments on the day. “We managed to score the perfect day. It was arguably the best day we were going to get during the weather window. It is very unusual that we could start so early on in the day and have consistent conditions throughout.”

Jesse Richman during his winning performance at the Red Bull King Of The Air in Cape Town. Photo: Tyrone Bradley/Red Bull Content Pool

While it was Richman’s second title, in keeping with the constant innovation of the event, it was a year of firsts at Red Bull King of the Air, featuring a new qualification and event format. Rounds 1 and 2 (which were made up of video entry winners, wildcards and the four ‘Fly to Red Bull King of the Air’ winners) were completed before lunchtime. From there, the top six riders from the 2019 event joined the fray, seeded into Round 3, providing a spectacular day of action for the 10,000-strong crowd who lined Kite Beach with Cape Town’s iconic Table Mountain in the background.

Marc Jacobs (NZ) won the ‘Woo Highest Jump of the Day’ (22m), while ‘Mystic Move of the Day’ went to Nick Jacobsen (DEN) for a kite-loop board-off that scored a 9.02 out of a possible 10 in one of the earlier rounds.

The event has become popular in the Mother City and Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism says they enjoy hosting the event

"Cape Town is proud to again welcome and host the world’s best big-air kiteboarders for the Red Bull King of the Air competition,” says Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism.

“While we’re famous for our beaches, winelands, and mountains, visitors to our city can sometimes find that the 'Cape Doctor' makes enjoying the outdoor activities our city is famed for, a little tricky to enjoy. We are thrilled that for the Red Bull King of the Air competition that’s precisely what draws them to our city, but also hope that the competitors and fans from all over the world have a chance to enjoy everything else Cape Town has to offer.”

For the final standings, videos and images from the day, make sure you check out www.redbullkingoftheair.com. If you missed the action, watch the live replay on www.redbull.tv

IOL Sport