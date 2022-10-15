Jorge Martin shows Phillip Island who’s boss to post record Australian MotoGP pole

Phillip Island, Australia - Jorge Martin smashed the nine-year-old Phillip Island lap record Saturday to grab pole position for the Australian MotoGP, with world champion Fabio Quartararo coming in fifth. In dry and partly cloudy conditions, the Spaniard ensured he will start at the front of the grid on Sunday with a blistering lap of one minute and 27.767 seconds.

Story continues below Advertisement

It smashed the 1:27.899 mark held by Jorge Lorenzo since 2013 and, incredibly, came with the Ducati-Pramac rider having never driven the picturesque waterfront circuit before this weekend.

"It's time to beat those records because the bikes are faster now," said Martin. "Yesterday I struggled a bit because I was a bit lost, it is my first time here and I had to take the measurement (of the track). But finally today I had good pace. "I thought I could be competitive, but not this competitive. Making 1:27 is amazing. Hopefully we can fight till the end tomorrow," he added.

Story continues below Advertisement

Six-time world champion Marc Marquez amazingly saved a crash when he lost the front end of his Honda and spun at turn 10 on his first lap, but recovered to take second, 0.013 behind, also under Lorenzo's time. "I'm not a little bit happy, I'm a lot," said Marquez, who is a three-time winner at Phillip Island who is only recently back from yet another bad injury. "The most important thing is the feeling is coming with the bike, so step by step I am feeling better.

Story continues below Advertisement

"And physically feeling better... is a key point for me." World championship leader Quartararo of Yamaha finished fifth but behind fellow title contender Francesco Bagnaia, who will start third on his Ducati.

“For tomorrow our pace is not bad” 🎙️ - @marcmarquez93



Translation: 'I'm gonna be pretty quick' 😈 Watch out for Marc tomorrow 👀#AustralianGP 🇦![CDATA[]]>🇺 pic.twitter.com/q92MyNtnL2 — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) October 15, 2022 Quartararo holds a slender two-point lead in the standings over the Italian, with three grands prix left in the 20-race season. Just 40 points separate the top five, with all mathematically in the title fight.