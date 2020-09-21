Latest Covid-19 positives: three in Premier League, six in French Open qualifying

LONDON - The Premier League's latest round of Covid-19 tests produced three positive results, it said in a statement on Monday. There were 1,574 players and staff tested for the novel coronavirus from September 14-20 at the top flight clubs. The identity of those testing positive was not revealed, although Manchester City said earlier on Monday that their Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan had the virus. The first two rounds of tests this season produced three positives from 1,605 tests and four from 2,131 respectively. Man City’s Gundogan Tests Positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, six players in the men's and women's qualifying draw for the French Open have been withdrawn due to Covid-19 concerns, organisers have said.

Initially, two players and a coach tested positive for Covid-19 and three others with confirmed close contact with the coach were withdrawn.

Organisers said later on Monday that a player in the women's draw had also tested positive and had been withdrawn.

The qualifiers began on Monday, with the main draw set to start on September 27.

"The Roland Garros tournament directors can confirm that two players competing in the qualifying tournament have tested positive for Covid-19 and three others have confirmed close contact with a coach who has tested positive for Covid-19," the French Tennis Federation (FFT) had said in a statement.

"In line with tournament health protocols, the five players will not compete in the qualifying tournament and will self-isolate for a period of seven days. In total, some 900 tests have been carried out since September 17."

Organisers did not reveal the names of those who had been pulled out.

