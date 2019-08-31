Ferrari 's Charles Leclerc will be on pole for the Belgium Grand Prix. Photo: Francisco Seco/AP Photo

Spa-Francorchamps – Charles Leclerc leads a Ferrari front row lock-out into the Formula One Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday after claiming a brilliant pole position ahead of team-mate Sebastian Vettel.

Leclerc posted a best 1 minute 42.519 seconds around the iconic 7.004 kilometres of the Spa-Francorchamps circuit with Vettel 0.748 seconds behind.