Ferrari 's Charles Leclerc will be on pole for the Belgium Grand Prix. Photo: Francisco Seco/AP Photo

Spa-Francorchamps  Charles Leclerc leads a Ferrari front row lock-out into the Formula One Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday after claiming a brilliant pole position ahead of team-mate Sebastian Vettel.

Leclerc posted a best 1 minute 42.519 seconds around the iconic 7.004 kilometres of the Spa-Francorchamps circuit with Vettel 0.748 seconds behind.

Ferrari have not won this season, with their last victory dating back to Kimi Raikkonen's October 2018 win in the United States. Vettel's last triumph was a year ago in Spa.

Standings leader Lewis Hamilton recovered from crashing his Mercedes in final practice to take third but was well off the pace of Leclerc. Team-mate Valtteri Bottas was fourth and Max Verstappen of Red Bull fifth.

