Both drivers saw those results scratched, however, after a technical team found excessive wear of their cars floor planks. The disqualification came following a hearing that took place approximately four hours after Verstappen, who has already clinched the driver's championship, powered to victory in Sunday's race. BREAKING: Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have been disqualified from the 2023 United States Grand Prix for a technical infringement#F1 #USGP pic.twitter.com/HHNlf5urLW — Formula 1 (@F1) October 23, 2023 A statement by motorsport's governing body, the FIA, said both teams had acknowledged the findings of the inspection report, stating that the irregularities were likely caused by the bumpy track and the tight turnaround for Sunday's race after Saturday's sprint.

“The Stewards note that the onus is on the competitor to ensure that the car is in compliance with the regulations at all times during an event... therefore the standard penalty for a breach of the technical regulations is imposed," the statement said. Hamilton's disqualification means McLaren's Lando Norris was promoted to second, with Leclerc's Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz, who finished fourth, bumped to third. Mercedes driver George Russell moved up to fifth from seventh following Leclerc's disqualification.