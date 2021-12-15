Lewis Hamilton recieves knighthood just days after Formula One title heartbreak

London - Lewis Hamilton has received his knighthood on Wednesday as the British driver still comes to terms with controversially losing the Formula One world title. Hamilton attended an investiture at Windsor Castle and was honoured for services to motorsports.

The 36-year-old was given his knighthood in the New Year Honours list in 2020 following pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to approve the accolade. ALSO READ: 'Manipulated’ Formula One finale will fuel Lewis Hamilton’s fire in 2022 Despite being one of the UK's most successful sportsmen, Hamilton, who matched Michael Schumacher's record seven world titles in 2020, had previously been overlooked.

His royal appointment comes just days after he was denied a record eighth Formula One crown. Max Verstappen pipped the Mercedes star to the world title on Sunday after his battle with Hamilton came down to a one-lap shoot-out in Abu Dhabi.

The Red Bull driver stormed past his title rival in the closing stages of the Grand Prix season finale at the Yas Marina Circuit, having benefitted from a late safety car decision that bunched up the pack. Mercedes are expected to appeal again after two protests they made against Verstappen's victory were rejected by stewards.