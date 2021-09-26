Lewis Hamilton wins 100th Formula One Grand Prix

In treacherous rain the seven-time world champion reached the unprecedented century in his Mercedes after being stuck on 99 since the British Grand Prix in July.

Lewis Hamilton won the Russian Grand Prix for his 100th Formula One Grand Prix success on Sunday.

Hamilton also claimed the championship lead by two points from Max Verstappen, who finished second.

After taking his 100th chequered flag 14 years after his first in Canada Hamilton told his team on the car radio: "Phew. That was hard work man!"

The 36-year-old Briton looked destined to come away for the fifth race stuck on the 99 mark with McLaren's Lando Norris firmly in command up front.