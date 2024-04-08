Magesi FC in pole position to clinch automatic promotion to the DStv Premiership

Magesi FC tightened their grip on the Motsepe Foundation Championship after the Limpopo-based side defeated Orbit College 2-1 on Saturday.

The Clinton Larsen-coached side currently lead the league with a total of 45 points from a possible 69, and will be hoping to continue with their impressive displays to strengthen their chances of automatic promotion to the DStv Premiership.

In their last five outings, Magesi has collected an impressive 15 points, however, the side from Limpopo are not yet off the clear as the University of Pretoria are following closely behind them, with only a point separating the two sides.

Magesi will take on fifth-place Hungry Lions in their next encounter, while second-place University of Pretoria will take on Maritzburg United.