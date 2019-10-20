MOTEGI – MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez won the Japanese Grand Prix with a pole-to-flag ride on Sunday as Honda secured the constructors' title at their home Motegi circuit.
The 26-year-old Spaniard had already made sure of his sixth MotoGP championship, and fourth in a row, a race earlier in Thailand on Oct. 6.
The constructors' title was Honda's 25th, coming as the company celebrates 60 years in motorcycle racing.
"It was not easy," said Marquez after his fourth win in a row and 10th of the season. "I was pushing from the beginning... with the fuel and everything I was on the limit."
French rider Fabio Quartararo finished second for the non-works Petronas Yamaha team, 0.870 behind, to be sure of the MotoGP 'rookie of the year' accolade, with Italian Andrea Dovizioso third for Ducati.