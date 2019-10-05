Have you ever watched a Bruce Lee movie?
Those movies where the cameras pan across a courtyard displaying hundreds of disciplined martial artists testing their skills in formation or combat.
Well that is what last weekend felt like to me when I entered the Coetzenburg Sports Centre in Stellenbosch.
It was of course the Destiny - NMA-ISKA South African Sport Martial Arts Championships 2019.
The event which runs over two days caters for all divisions in Sport Martial Arts and is the qualifying process for the world championships in Orlando, Florida in June and July every year.