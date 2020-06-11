Maurice Paige to fight AKA in Fight to Fame exhibition bout?

CAPE TOWN – Acclaimed South African actor, Maurice Paige knows what it takes to get to the top. In fact, it is clear that the Heidelberg-bred star is not resting on his laurels despite his success at the young age of 37. The former Isidingo and current Suid Ooster actor – he played the characters Calvin and Tyron respectively - has joined the exciting new Fight to Fame brand that is being launched in South Africa, and he wants the everyday South African to join him on a journey that could take many into the mesosphere. Maurice has come on board in an ambassadorial role for the show which aims to create Hollywood movie stars, directors and production staff out of real-life combat sportsmen and women. Fight to Fame SA chairman, Moja Media boss and former deputy minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Marius Fransman pulled Maurice closer in a quest that would be beneficial for both parties.

“I have built a very good relationship with Mr Fransman, he had a vision for me and informed me of something in the pipeline whereby he can make use of me. At the same time, this project would assist me in getting where I want to be,” says Maurice who has a strong desire to move into directing and being more behind the camera.

Maurice - along with various stakeholders have created a five-part Fight to Fame mini-series in a bid to not only hype the reality show, but to also speak to everyday South Africans about how this concept “has the ability to open so many doors for so many people”.

The show includes names such as local influencer, Eugene Kobus aka Plaasnaar and Extreme Fighting Championship bantamweight king, Faeez Jacobs.

The show, which airs on Facebook on Wednesday nights, has an underlying message that speaks about bullying - one of the many issues in our society.

“We want people to understand that no matter your circumstance, how you look, or what your bank account looks like, that if you have a strong willpower to overcome, then Fight to Fame is an opportunity for you. You may not get a lead role in a movie, but if you have something likeable, doors will open for you. A chance where the right stakeholders can say: 'Let’s make you a star.'

“Whether it be as a director, a comedian or an action movie star,” says Maurice who is directing the Fight to Fame mini-series.

Fighters or people who partake in any form of fighting discipline from across the world are encouraged to register on the Fight to Fame website to enter, before being selected by former well-known combat athletes.

The selected contestants will then enter the reality show to compete and be subjected to several assessments and training (almost like a Big Brother, The Voice, or Idols show). The winners will then be given roles in major action films creating a new generation of Bruce Lees.

The business model is wrapped around a pretty cool design called #BMS (Blockchain, Movie and Sports). You can use blockchain technology (FF tokens) to play your part in the reality show and assist your favourite fighter reach their goals by voting for them. These tokens also empower fans to purchase tickets to events and other special offers.

The brain trust of the SA show are preparing for the big Fight to Fame launch. An exciting showdown which will not only speak to the public directly about how they can get further involved, but will also bear witness to Maurice fighting someone in an exhibition mixed martial arts or boxing match.

“We are still looking for someone to fight me in the exhibition fight,” says Maurice.

Names such as Don Madge (UFC star), AKA and Da L.E.S have been pitched.

“Everybody wants to see me fight AKA,” says Maurice.

AKA - the outspoken SA rapper was keen on fighting Cassper Nyovest in the EFC recently.

“I have made the call and started putting out plans to get in contact with AKA. It would be great for marketing and the numbers, he is a good draw card. Not only that, I think I can take him,” laughs Maurice.

The launch - which will see an array of fights and events on display has been deterred by lockdowns around the world - due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But that would not stop the show from going on, Maurice says.

“‘Hopefully it’s going to happen after lockdown because we would like to have a vibe and pull feet into a venue when we launch the show. But if not, then we will go virtual with it and livestream only,” he says.

Movies such as Rambo, London Has Fallen, and Hellboy are movies synonymous with Fight to Fame film producers, among many other well-known productions.

To register and learn more, visit www.fighttofame.com

