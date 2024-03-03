Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were left disappointed and frustrated on Saturday after finishing seventh and fifth in the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix. "It's a shame that we didn't get to show any of the real potential of this car so it's been a bit of a strange day," said Russell. "It's nothing really to be too concerned about – all we needed was to put a slightly bigger bodywork on the car."

Seven-time champion Hamilton, who is leaving Mercedes for Ferrari to replace Carlos Sainz in 2025, had topped practice on Friday ahead of Russell, raising hopes of a strong performance. But after starting ninth, he struggled to make an impact while Russell went from third to fifth – with both hit by cooling problems. "I think there is a feeling of disappointment within the team," Hamilton said. "I thought we would have been better today than we were. It was a close race, degradation was high."

Asked to identify positives learned from the race, he shrugged and smiled. "I mean...the car's reliable," he said. "Today was a struggle in the car. I was giving everything, but there wasn't a lot of performance. "If I qualified better, naturally I would've been a bit ahead. It was about discovery, I found out a lot about the car." Russell said both he and Hamilton had been undermined by nagging problems.

"We both faced a similar problem for some reas+on," he said. "We had massive engine over-heating and the battery wasn't working properly.

"I made a really good start, got into second and then suddenly I had these big red alarms on my steering wheel and I had no battery left. "We had to turn the power down. We were losing about four-tenths a lap just in power. "Our forecast of the conditions was incorrect so we need to go round that loop and ultimately it cost us a lot.