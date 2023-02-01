Paris — Mick Schumacher, already signed as a reserve driver for Mercedes this season, will also perform a similar role at McLaren, the British Formula One team announced Wednesday. "McLaren will be able to call on Mick Schumacher as a reserve driver during the 2023 F1 season as part of our agreement with Mercedes," the team tweeted.

Story continues below Advertisement

The 23-year-old German, the son of seven-time Formula One champion Michael, was dropped by the Haas team at the end of 2022 after only two seasons in F1. Mick Schumacher also cut ties with one of his father's former teams, Ferrari, which trained him in their driver academy. He joined Mercedes, the team where his father Michael ended his career, as a reserve driver. Mercedes also supplies its engines to the McLaren team.