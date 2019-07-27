Germany's Mick Schumacher, son of Michael, drives his father's Ferrari F2004 at the Hockenheimring racetrack in Hockenheim. Photo: Jens Meyer/AP Photo

HOCKENHEIM – Mick Schumacher wowed fans at Hockenheim on Saturday by driving the Ferrari in which his father Michael won his record seventh Formula One title in 2004. The 20-year-old German is currently racing in Formula 2 and last year won the Formula 3 European Championship at Hockenheim. He has been widely tipped to step up to F1 in the coming years.

A very special 🇩🇪 moment@SchumacherMick driving the @ScuderiaFerrari F2004, driven to 13 Grand Prix wins by his father, Michael Schumacher #F1 🇩🇪 #GermanGP pic.twitter.com/Sus7oOAMXK — Formula 1 (@F1) July 27, 2019

He drove the F2004 ahead of qualifying for the German Grand Prix - which could be the last F1 race in the country.

Michael Schumacher won four times at Hockenheim in F1 - in 1995 with Benetton and in 2002, 2004 and 2006 with Ferrari. He triumphed in 13 races in the F2004.

The 50-year-old is continuing rehabilitation at his adopted Swiss home after suffering serious head injuries in a skiing accident near Meribel, France on December 29, 2013.

dpa