Conor McGregor on Tuesday announced his retirement from Mixed Martial Arts. Photo: AP Photo/Julio Cortez

CAPE TOWN – Controversial Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Conor McGregor has announced his retirement from the sport. In a Twitter post on Tuesday morning, the Irishman said: "Hey guys quick announcement, I've decided to retire from the sport formally known as 'Mixed Martial Art' today,”

"I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition. I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement. Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas!"

MMA fans may not quite believe the latest notice of retirement by the fighter as it is not the first time he did so. In April 2016, he also posted the following tweet:

"I have decided to retire young. Thanks for the cheese. Catch ya's later."

Thirty year old McGregor, nicknamed "Notorious," is currently ranked 8th by the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

He retires with a 21-4-0 record, and UFC belts in two divisions.

