ACE FC aims to be the king of the deck starting this weekend

The second instalment of the newly-formed ACE Fighting Championship commences this weekend in what promises to be another high-octane afternoon of fighting in Mzansi. ACE FC 2 — a first of its kind in Africa — takes place at the EFC Performance Institute in Paulshof, Sandton, tomorrow in a show that will celebrate Africa’s combat sports talents of the present and the future.

Just like the world-renowned Asian-based brand — ONE Championship — ACE is a multi-dimensional promotion offering fight fans an array of treats with Muay Thai, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and Mixed Martial Arts on offer. ACE 2 will showcase three titles that form part of a stacked 13-fight card (three Muay Thai, two Grappling, and eight MMA bouts). African MMA royalty, former EFC champion and current ARES FC Bantamweight champion is the co-founder and talent scout of the promotion and has played an integral part in getting it off the ground as he looks to leave a lasting legacy on the combat sporting front only through his fighting.

Pena (14-1) has had his hands full over these last few months building the brand and putting the show together. While he has been playing matchmaker and setting up one of the most exciting brands on the continent, the man has also been hard at work preparing for his next title defense, which takes place on March 8th when he defends his title against England’s Louis Lee Scott at ARES FC 19. While his second title defense is around the corner, Pena is also focused on ACE 2 as he aims to provide the best platform for the athletes and fight fans watching from around the world.

“We are working around the clock and behind the scenes to ensure that ACE FC is truly the greatest promotion on the globe featuring the highest quality of athletes from around the world,” said Pena. Fight fans are welcome to attend the event on Saturday starting at 3.30 pm. To watch the show online, check out www.howler.co.za to book your online tickets. For more details, follow ACE FC on Instagram. @juliankiewietz