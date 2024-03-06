All systems go for EFC 111 as South African MMA looks to capitalise on Dricusmania

For many, the EFC Alumni reached the pinnacle of fighting with that win and proved that South Africa belongs on the global stage. On Thursday night in Johannesburg, 26 exciting professional athletes on the current EFC roster will continue their quest for stardom and write their names in the history books, just like their former EFC colleague, Du Plessis. At Wednesday morning’s EFC 111 ceremonial weigh-ins, no stone was left unturned in preparation for the opening card of the year, a token of big things to come for the warriors on the EFC 111 card. Every athlete made weight in Paulshof, Johannesburg, ahead of the big show on Thursday night.

The main event promises to be a showstopper as Gift ‘The Day’ Walker, undefeated flyweight champion, defends his title against the current bantamweight title-holder, the legendary Nkazimulo ‘King Shaka’ Zulu. With an impressive record of four wins and an unwavering determination, Walker believes that each fight is the most significant of his career. Zulu, notorious for his world-class striking and remarkable 13 wins with six submissions, is confident in his ability to dethrone the champion from the heavier-weight division. Du Plessis has two CIT teammates featured in the main card, with Nkazimulo Zulu and Nerik Simoes ready to compete.

Another electrifying bout awaits as Jeremie Tshibala (DRC) and Siyakudumisa Nomvemve (SA) will go head-to-head in the light heavyweight division. The tension between these two athletes was palpable during the weigh-ins, hinting at the explosive showdown that would captivate the audience. Welcoming newcomers Lihle Ngamntwini and David Makane will debut in EFC, both hungry for victory and determined to leave their mark on the sport. Fans can expect an intense battle between two fierce competitors.

EFC 111’s prelim card starts at 2 pm (CAT) before the main card kicks off at 7 pm. Stay tuned to IOLSport and MzansiMMA for more updates on the event. Main Card

FLYWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT Gift Walker (SA) 124.9lbs. Nkazimulo Zulu (SA) 124.4lbs FEATHERWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT

Nerik Simoes (ANG) 145lbs vs. Jean-Jacques Lubaya (DRC) 145lbs BANTAMWEIGHT FIGHT Asiashu Tshitamba (SA) 134.9lbs vs. Martin De Beer (SA) 133.8lbs

BANTAMWEIGHT FIGHT David Mambo (DRC) 134.5lbs vs. Sibusiso Sovendle (SA) 135lbs FEATHERWEIGHT FIGHT

Adrian Sanchez (SA) 155lbs vs. Tapiwa Katikati (ZWE) 153.1lbs Prelim Card LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT FIGHT

Jeremie Tshibala (DRC) 204.9lbs vs. Siyakudumisa Nomvemve (SA) 203.2lbs FEATHERWEIGHT FIGHT Edmond Akator (GHA) 144.9lbs vs. Lucky Magekha (SA) 145lbs

FLYWEIGHT FIGHT Micky Cloete (SA) 125lbs vs. Lukhmaan Jhazbhay (SA) 120.2lbs BANTAMWEIGHT FIGHT

Emerson Pedro (MOZ) 134.4lbs vs. Tshepo Majuba (SA) 135lbs BANTAMWEIGHT FIGHT Nicolaas Vermaak (SA) 133.7lbs vs. Rian Dunn (SA) 134.5lbs

CATCHWEIGHT FIGHT Charles Lamptey (GHA) 131.6lbs vs. Godfrey Mkhwanazi (SA) 133.1lbs FLYWEIGHT FIGHT

Siyanda Vilakazi (SA) 125lbs vs. Teboho Ntene (SA) 124.3lbs FLYWEIGHT FIGHT Lihle Ngamntwini (SA) 125lbs vs. David Makane (SA) 125lbs