Big drama at EFC 103 weigh-ins as Conrad Seabi squares up against JP Kruger

Cape Town — The first bell has not rung yet, and EFC 103 has already had its fair share of drama, with four athletes initially failing to make weight at the official weigh-ins on Wednesday. The focal point of the much-anticipated show is main event star and African MMA veteran Conrad Seabi’s inability to make weight for his interim title fight against fellow South African JP Kruger.

The two old-school fighters were set to square off for the interim 185-pound buckle, while incumbent champion Luke Michael recovers after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament during training. Seabi’s failure to cut down to 185 pounds (83.9kg) makes him ineligible for the title, however, the fight will still go on. Should Kruger win, he will earn the interim title and book his place inside the EFC hexagon with Michael next. Despite failing to make the weight, a weakened Seabi promised to deliver fireworks inside the cage in what could potentially be his last fight inside the EFC cage.

Both athletes have done amazing things for the sport, with Kruger grooming the next generation through his House of Tinkerbell training institute, while Seabi has already developed and moulded two EFC champions in Matunga Djikasa (current EFC heavyweight champion) and former EFC welterweight champion Ziko Makengele. During their face-offs, Kruger and Seabi paid respects to each other before the legends of the sport vowed to go toe-to-toe in the hex on Thursday. The co-main event saw both athletes make weight as MMA fans prepare for the long-awaited return of Roedie Roets, who takes on the imposing August Kayambala in what will be a firecracker featherweight bout.

In the only female bout of the card, Kenya’s Felista Mugo and SA’s amateur champion Nicole van Wyk successfully made weight ahead of their professional debuts. Van Wyk cut an excited figure, while Mugo remained focused ahead of the strawweight bout. The main card flyweight match-up between Terence Balelo and Kgaugelo Moitshela could be a contender for Fight of the Night as the electric Balelo got into his opponent’s face in their staredowns after getting off the scale. Moitshela failed to make the flyweight mark of 125 pounds (56.6kg) at the ceremonial weigh-ins, riling Balelo up even more as he aims to secure his fourth professional win in four fights and his third EFC stoppage. After the two-hour grace period, Moitshela eventually made the weight and is now officially set for a flyweight match-up with Balelo.

On the prelim card, Zimbabwe’s Godknows Ndlovu and SA’s Vuyo Jula also failed to hit their flyweight mark. Both athletes were then given two hours to hit their weight. In the end, Jula did well to make his side of the fight official, making the 125-pound mark. EFC 103 will kick off on Thursday at 3pm at the EFC Performance Institute in Johannesburg, with the main card starting at 7pm. Follow MzansiMMA and IOL Sport for all your latest updates. Here are your official weigh-in results ahead of EFC 103.

INTERIM MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP FIGHT JP Kruger (SA) 183.6lbs vs Conrad Seabi (SA) * FEATHERWEIGHT FIGHT

Roedie Roets (SA) 144.9lbs vs August Kayambala (DRC) 145lbs FLYWEIGHT FIGHT Terence Balelo (SA) 124.5lbs vs Kgaugelo Moitshela (SA) 125lbs

WOMENS STRAWWEIGHT FIGHT Nicole van Wyk (SA) 121lbs vs Felista Mugo (KEN) 120.8lbs BANTAMWEIGHT FIGHT

Eduardo Barros (ANG) 134.5lbs vs Christian Mulamba (DRC) 132.3lbs CATCHWEIGHT BOUT Dauda Rajabu (TAN) 126.8lbs vs Tumelo Manyamala (SA) 128.5lbs

HEAVYWEIGHT FIGHT Juan Bezuidenhout (SA) 257.7lbs vs Boyka Kabanga (DRC) 240.9lbs FLYWEIGHT FIGHT

Godknows Ndlovu (ZIM) * vs Vuyo Jula (SA) 125lbs FLYWEIGHT FIGHT Mickey Cloete (SA) 125lbs vs Mpumelelo Mngoma (SA) 121.4lbs

FEATHERWEIGHT FIGHT David Mambo (SA) 141.9lbs vs Lecture Gumbi (ZIM) 145lbs FEATHERWEIGHT FIGHT

Simbarashe Hokonya (ZIM) 144.5lbs vs Ayanda Zwane (SA) 144.1lbs *Athletes failed to make weight at time of writing @juliankiewietz