Big moment for African MMA as athletes perform on Olympic platform at Africa Games

The 2023 African Games brought to fruition the hopes and dreams of many African MMA athletes as upcoming stars from across the continent showcased their talents on a world-class platform. The 13th edition of the Quadrennial multi-sport event — organised by the African Union (AU), the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA), the Association of African Sports Confederations (AASC), and the Supreme Council for Sport in Africa (SCSA) — was launched on March 8th and is currently taking place in three cities, namely Accra, Kumasi, and the Cape Coast, before ending on March 23.

This year's sporting festival served up the opportunity of a lifetime for MMA practitioners who got to represent their respective countries and compete on an Olympic platform for the first time. Amateur MMA — under the regulation body GAMMA (Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts) — achieved a milestone with the announcement of its participation in the games, considering the quest for MMA to receive International Olympic Committee (IOC) recognition and eventually become a mainstay sport at the Olympics in the future. The three-day MMA tournament ran from March 10 in Accra, serving as an actual GAMMA Championship competition as eleven African teams (Benin, Burkina Faso, Cote D’Ivoire, Egypt, Ghana, Libya, Mauritius, Nigeria, Sudan, Togo, and Uganda) entered before the finals and medal ceremony brought the curtain down on a successful event on March 12th.

Mixed Martial Arts was featured as one of seven demonstration sports among 30 disciplines, while eight of these will be holding qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. And judging by the athletes' commitment, dedication, and performances, they understood the value of this platform and how well it bodes for the future of MMA. “This was a great opportunity for MMA competitors to demonstrate their skills and athleticism on an Olympic platform, and GAMMA’s African members are excited to make their mark. GAMMA is committed to furthering opportunities and recognition for amateur MMA participants in Africa and globally,” said GAMMA President Alex Engelhardt.

As per GAMMA’s Communications Head Isobel Carnwath, the MMA leg formed part of a category in Olympic events designated to sports that are not formally recognised yet by the International Olympic Committee but officially recognised by the host country's Olympic Committees. In this case, GAMMA is recognized by the Association of African Sports Confederations (AASC — UCSA) and the Ghanaian National Olympic Committee, ” said Carnwath. “Being recognised by the African Confederation and many National Olympic Committees furthers MMA's and GAMMA's claim for recognition. Inclusion in the African Games forms another significant step in the journey,” said Carnwath.

It is no secret that most — if not all — corners of the MMA world are pushing for the fastest-growing sport to become part of the Olympics, as it will be a big boost for federations, athletes, and the sport in general. And with MMA being part of the Africa Games program, it is a big step in the right direction for the sport. “To be considered for the international Olympic program, a sport needs formal recognition as a discipline by the Olympic movement. GAMMA is engaged in the recognition process through the relevant international bodies, a lengthy process that could take several years. However, being recognized by the African Confederation and many National Olympic Committees furthers MMA's and GAMMA's claim for recognition. Inclusion in the African Games forms another significant step in the journey,” said Carnwath On adding mixed martial arts to the program, the President of the Ghanian National Olympic Committee, Ben Nunoo Mensah commented:

“Adding Mixed Martial Arts into the program is a positive sign that Africa is ready to welcome the newer sports, especially those with a great global interest. Many youngsters across Africa are participating in MMA, and these games provide a great opportunity to witness the best in Africa competing in this exciting sport.” MMA MEDALLISTS: 2023 AFRICA GAMES

- 56,7 Kg | - 125 Lbs Male 1 Sookhoo Bhirsing (MRI) 2 Kotoka Felix (GHA)

- 61,2 Kg | - 135 Lbs Male 1 Awassiou Welike (TOG) 2 Gabriel Karo (NGR)

3 Issa Boussim (BUR) 3 Etrue Joseph (GHA) - 65,8 Kg | - 145 Lbs Male

1 Sylvain Kokou (TOG) 2 Eweh Emmanuel Benard (NGR) 3 Entusah Mubarak Muhammed (GHA)

3 Nortey William Adom (GHA) - 70,3 Kg | - 155 Lbs Male 1 Aka Miezan Prince Mensan (CIV)

2 Sewanou Jacques Jouton (BEN) 3 Destiny Freddy (NGR) 3 Albert Idowu Lucky (NGR)

- 77,1 Kg | - 170 Lbs Male 1 Ramzan Abdul Aziim (MRI) 2 Mohamed Elsayed (EGY)

3 Ekoue Douhadji (TOGO) 3 Obeya John (NGR) - 83,9 Kg | - 185 Lbs Male

1 Eze Daniel Emeke (NGR) 2 Houssou Michael Mahugnon (BEN) 3 Affognon Jhon-Kennedy (BEN)

3 Marcel Yao (CIV) - 93,0 Kg | - 205 Lbs Male 1 Idoo Bhojul Mohammad Ajmal (MRI)

2 Aziba Martins (NGR) 3 Mohamed Ashaat (EGY) 3 Sibiri Ben Ali Toe (BUR)

-120,2 Kg | - 265 Lbs Male 1 Muzan Richard (NGR) 2 Fanny Dago (CIV)

3 Gaoussou Sanou (BUR) 3 Niane Oumar (GHA) - 47,6 Kg | - 105 Lbs Female

1 Dalia Abodeff (EGY) 2 Peter Winifred Agara (NGR) 3 Ankrah Leticia Amanua (GHA)

- 52,2 Kg | - 115 Lbs Female 1 Idowu Busayo Khadijat (NGR) 2 Boakye Elizabeth (GHA)

- 61,2 Kg | - 135 Lbs Female 1 Sodiq Olanike Rasheeda (NGR) 2 Rassool Bibi Oumee Hanee Meherin (MRI)

- 65,8 Kg | - 145 Lbs Female 1 Obanla Joy Ebanda (NGR) 2 Abubakari Winnie (GHA)

OFFICIAL FINALS RESULTS (GAMMA AMATEUR MMA RULES) 1 - 65,8 KG | - 145 Lbs Male EWEH EMMANUEL BENARD (NGR) DEF. NORTEY WILLIAM ADOM (GHA) VIA TKO, R2 1:47

2 - 47,6 KG | - 105 Lbs Female DALIA ABODEFF (EGY) DEF. PETER WINIFRED AGARA (NGR) VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION 3 - 56,7 KG | - 125 Lbs Male

SOOKHOO BHIRSING (MRI) DEF. KOTOKA FELIX (GHA) VIA TKO, R1 0:17 4 - 61,2 Kg | - 135 Lbs Male AWASSIOU WELIKE (TOG) DEF. GABRIEL KARO (NGR) VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION

5 - 52,2 Kg | - 115 Lbs Male IDOWU BUSAYO KHADIJAT (NGR) DEF. BOAKYE ELIZABETH (GHA) VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION, R3 6 - 70,3 Kg | - 155 Lbs Male

AKA MIEZAN PRINCE MENSAN (BEN) DEF. SEWANOU JACQUES JOUTON (CIV) VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION 7 - 61,2 KG | - 135 Lbs Female SODIQ OLANIKE RASHEEDA (NGR) DEF. RASSOOL BIBI OUMEE HANEE MEHERIN (MRI) VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION

8 - 77,1 Kg | - 170 Lbs Male RAMZAN ABDUL AZIIM (MRI) DEF. MOHAMED ELSAYED (EGY) VIA SUBMISSION, R1 1:50 9 - 83,9 Kg | - 185 Lbs Male

EZE DANIEL EMEKE (NGR) DEF. HOUSSOU MICHAEL MAHUGNON (BEN) VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION 10 - 65,8 Kg | - 145 Lbs Female OBANLA JOY EBANDA (NGR) DEF. ABUBAKARI WINNIE (GHA) VIA TKO, R1, 3:00

11 - 93,0 Kg | - 205 Lbs Male IDOO BHOJUL MOHAMMAD AJMAL (MRI) DEF. AZIBA MARTINS (NGR) VIA TKO, R2 0:19 12 -120,2 Kg | - 265 Lbs Male