Can Igeu Kabesa reclaim the EFC title he once owned?

All will be answered tonight when the former EFC Featherweight champion takes on Angola’s Nerik Simoes for the vacant 65.8 kilogram golden belt at EFC95.

It was announced at a EFC94 preview show that DRC’s Kabesa (13-2) will take on Simoes (5-3) for the championship after Brazil’s Reinaldo Ekson (19-5) vacated the title before heading over to the Professional Fighters League.

It was Ekson who ended Kabesa’s run as champion in June last year at EFC86, and the triangle choke loss was something Kabesa would have loved to avenge, however, Kabesa will have to settle for a title fight with CIT’s Simoes who is more than worthy of stepping into the cage with.

Simeos has been biding his time racking up a three-fight win streak thus far with his latest coming against Scotland’s Keir Harvi (5-2) who is also on the EFC 95 card - fighting South Africa’s Vince Bembe (3-1) - and will be looking to get a crack at the winner of the title. In the penultimate bout of the evening, fight fans could witness the rise of a potential Number One Contender for the Welterweight title as HP van Staden (3-2) and Peace Nguphane (2-1) clash.