Can Igeu Kabesa reclaim the EFC title he once owned?

Can Igeu Kabesa reclaim the title he once owned?
All will be answered tonight when the former EFC Featherweight champion takes on Angola’s Nerik Simoes for the vacant 65.8 kilogram golden belt at EFC95.
It was announced at a EFC94 preview show that DRC’s Kabesa (13-2) will take on Simoes (5-3) for the championship after Brazil’s Reinaldo Ekson (19-5) vacated the title before heading over to the Professional Fighters League.
It was Ekson who ended Kabesa’s run as champion in June last year at EFC86, and the triangle choke loss was something Kabesa would have loved to avenge, however, Kabesa will have to settle for a title fight with CIT’s Simoes who is more than worthy of stepping into the cage with.
Simeos has been biding his time racking up a three-fight win streak thus far with his latest coming against Scotland’s Keir Harvi (5-2) who is also on the EFC 95 card - fighting South Africa’s Vince Bembe (3-1) - and will be looking to get a crack at the winner of the title. In the penultimate bout of the evening, fight fans could witness the rise of a potential Number One Contender for the Welterweight title as HP van Staden (3-2) and Peace Nguphane (2-1) clash.
A chance at redemption is up for grabs for two local fighters as Ashley Calvert (2-7) and Tumisang Madiba (9-12 and 1 No Contest) will do business in a crowd-pleasing battle, also in the featherweight division.
Kickstarting all that action, the main card curtain-raiser will see South Africa’s Adrian Sanchez (3-2) welcome Scotland’s Mark Ewen (2-0), who makes his promotional debut. On the prelim card, there will also be six fights which could see major shifts in multiple divisions across the board! EFC 95 takes place today at the EFC Performance Institute in Paulshof, Johannesburg. You can catch all the prelim action (2.30pm Central African Time) on efcworldwide.tv and the main card on SuperSport starting at 6pm CAT.
EFC 95 CARD
Igeu Kabesa vs. Nerik Simoes - Featherweight Championship Main Event
HP van Staden vs. Peace Nguphane - Welterweight Co-Main Event
Keir Harvie vs. Vince Bembe - Featherweight Fight
Ashley Calvert vs. Tumisang Madiba - Featherweight Fight
Adrian Sanchez vs. Mark Ewen - Lightweight Fight
EFC 95 PRELIM CARD
Sizwe Mnikathi vs. Orlando Machava - Catchweight Fight (141lbs)
Roevan de Beer vs. Martin Gcinumkhondo - Bantamweight Fight
Jaco du Plessis vs. Maurice Kabamba - Middleweight Fight
Robert Simbowe vs. Given Majuba - Lightweight Fight
Tumelo Manyamala vs. Tyral Louw - Flyweight Fight
Stevo Law vs. Ruffus Mantshiumba - Lightweight Fight