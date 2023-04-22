Cape Town - BRAVE CF Flyweight Dansheel ‘Buddha' Moodley believes that "heart and skill" will trump experience when he meets Edilceu Alves at BRAVE CF 70 in Ljubljana, Slovenia on Sunday.
South Africa's Moodley celebrated a successful return to BRAVE Combat Federation last year with a unanimous decision win over the Philippines’ Jenel Lausa after a two-year hiatus.
Before that, he recorded one loss and one win against Gift Walker and Fafa Dwama, respectively in the Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC).
He returns to the BRAVE CF cage again on Sunday on a three-fight winning streak as he quietly inches closer to becoming SA's first BRAVE CF champion.
While there may be whispers of Moodley possibly becoming the first South African to wear BRAVE CF gold, the man chooses to remain “laser-focused” on his next opponent, one of the most experienced and grizzled Flyweights in the BRAVE CF 125-pound stable.
Brazil's Alves is a 40-year-old veteran with 16 fights and fourteen wins - ten by stoppage - with his BRAVE CF debut earning him one of his biggest scalps yet following an incredible domination over the dangerous American Sean Santella at BRAVE CF 60 last year.
Alves has fought in more than ten promotions, securing one Flyweight title thus far. He is now chasing more gold, aiming to add his name to the long list of decorated Brazilian fighters.
But Moodley has other plans and believes he has what it takes to stop Alves, who is riding a five-fight win streak.
"My opponent is pretty experienced. But then again, it all comes down to heart and skill,” says Moodley, who has eight victories in which he outwrestled, and out-grappled his opponents over 24 rounds.
“I know what I am capable of and the extent of my skill set. I have traveled the world, trained with many experienced fighters, and learned so many different things. I really back myself. It's all going to come down to who has the better skills. I have the skills to overcome any question he gives me, and I'll have an answer. I believe I am the definition of a Flyweight, from my body composition to my fighting style, and I will showcase it all on Sunday.”
While expectation mounts and title conversations around Moodley get louder, the South African remains unfettered by the pressures of title talks and is only zooming in on his Brazilian opponent for now.
“All I visualize is my hand raised at the end of my BRAVE CF 70 fight. Edilceu is just someone in my way to getting to the top. I am laser-focused on this guy. I’ve definitely thought about fighting for a BRAVE CF title, I am sure most athletes do, but many guys feel the need to speak about it. I want to be about it," concluded Moodley ahead of BRAVE CF 70, co-promoted by WFC, which returns to action with WFC 25 on the same night.
