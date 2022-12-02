EFC 100 delivers a spectacular night of fights

Cape Town — The Extreme Fighting Championship’s milestone event lived up to its expectation as EFC 100 delivered eleven spectacular fights at the PI in Paulshof, Johannesburg. A huge congratulations must be sent out to Coach Conrad Seabi as the Brothers in Arms secured yet another EFC belt after the co-main event saw Tshilumba Mikixi finish Cole Henning in the fourth round of their Interim Lightweight title fight.

Story continues below Advertisement

That was BIA’s third EFC belt after the DRC's Ziko Makengele and Matunga Djikasa won the EFC Middleweight and Heavyweight belts, respectively, this year. In the main event of the evening, Zimbabwe's Nicholas Hwende defended his belt against the former Flyweight and Bantamweight champion, Nkazimulo Zulu (RSA), when he earned the decision after five hard-fought rounds. The third-last fight of the night was — easily — the fight of the night as Featherweights Billy Oosthuizen and Stephan de la Rey put on a three-round barn-burner before Oosthuizen secured the unanimous decision win.

Oosthuizen - known for being a showman on the feet - showed improvement in his MMA game. He stuffed takedowns, transitioned beautifully, and initiated great wrestling to secure his fifth EFC win. Credit to both athletes as they had fans on the edge of their seats for 15 minutes as both athletes came forward and let the leather do the talking for most of the fight. On the prelim card, former SA two-time Amateur champion Terence Balelo continued his upward trajectory when he finished Martin Gcinumkhondo via a rear-naked choke in the first round to record his second EFC win and finish.

Story continues below Advertisement

EFC 100 RESULTS: BANTAMWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP FIGHT Nicholas Hwende (ZIM) beat Nkazimulo Zulu (RSA) via decision.

Story continues below Advertisement

INTERIM LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP FIGHT Tshilumba Mikixi (DRC) beat Cole Henning (RSA) via TKO due to strikes in the fourth round. FEATHERWEIGHT FIGHT

Billy Oosthuizen (RSA) beat Stephan de la Rey (RSA) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28). FEATHERWEIGHT FIGHT Musa Sethwape (RSA) beat Shannon van Tonder (RSA) via a unanimous decision (29-28).

FEATHERWEIGHT FIGHT August Kayambala (DRC) beat Nerik Simoes (ANG) via knockout in the first round. CATCHWEIGHT FIGHT (175LBS)

Jailson Sousa (BRA) beat Pietie Coxen (RSA) via TKO due to strikes. LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT FIGHT JC Lamprecht (RSA) beat Willem Smith (RSA) via TKO due to strikes in the first round.

FLYWEIGHT FIGHT Terence Balelo (RSA) beat Martin Gcinumkhondo (RSA) via a rear-naked choke in the first round. LIGHTWEIGHT FIGHT

Sizwe Mnikathi (RSA) beat Robert Swanepoel (RSA) via a rear-naked choke in the first round. FLYWEIGHT FIGHT Godknows Ndlovu (ZIM) beat Luke Hendrikz (RSA) via Tapout due to a rear-naked choke.

BANTAMWEIGHT FIGHT Bheki Ngcobo (RSA) beat Micky Cloete (RSA) in the second round via submission. @juliankiewietz