EFC 106 will see the crowning of a new Light Heavyweight champion

The EFC Light Heavyweight title fight was confirmed officially on Thursday when contenders Mzwandile Hlongwa and JC Lamprecht successfully stepped on the scale at the EFC 106 weigh-ins in Paulshof, Johannesburg. Lamprecht returned to the EFC last year after a nine-year hiatus. He then went on a two-fight win streak, which included a win over Hlongwa’s brother, Khulekani, at EFC 102.

Lamprecht aims to add yet another belt to CIT gym’s collection of titles and further build the institution’s allure following the global rise of teammates and UFC stars Cameron Saaiman and Dricus du Plessis. Hlongwa makes his way back to the EFC after five years. The last time he competed in Africa’s premier promotion was when he delivered that viral spinning-back elbow knockout to Norway’s Torbjorn Madsen at EFC 75. He then signed with BRAVE Combat Federation, where he recorded two wins and three losses - one of those defeats coming against the world-renowned hitman Khamzat Chimaev.

Hlongwa is in a favourable position now where a title win could further boost his stock and take him closer to title contention in BRAVE CF, too, making the possibility of competing for two titles a real one. As for the rest of the EFC106 card, only two athletes failed to make weight. In the Lightweight division, Robert Simbowe stepped on the scale at 161.8lbs ahead of his fight with Bradley Swanepoel, and EFC Middleweight and the DRC’s Roy Lokolo came in at 189.4lbs for his bout with Mzwandile’s brother Kulekhani who got the nod at 183.2lbs.

The EFC106 fight card is packed with exciting fights. One of the most-anticipated bouts is the ladies' bout between Mischka Laubscher and Dayne van Wyk in the Bantamweight division. Van Wyk is undefeated in the EFC with three wins in three fights, and Laubscher - a former African champion - looks to get back to winning ways after losing her professional debut when she recorded a unanimous decision loss to Nigeria’s Juliet Ukah at EFC 98. The winner of this fight may be next in line to compete for EFC legend and former two-time champion Amanda Lino’s Bantamweight title.

Another explosive fight fans can look forward to is the co-main event between Billy Oosthuizen and Emmanuel Sita as they promise to light up the EFC Hexagon in an electric Featherweight bout. EFC106 Prelims start at 4 pm SAST time, and the main card kicks off at 7 pm on Thursday. Main Card LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP FIGHT

Jc Lamprecht(SA) 204.3lbs vs Mzwandile Hlongwa(SA) 203.2lbs FEATHERWEIGHT FIGHT Billy Oosthuizen(SA) 145lbs vs Emmanuel Sita(COG) 145lbs

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT FIGHT Dayne Van Wyk(SA) 133.5lbs vs Mishka Laubscher(SA)134.9lbs LIGHTWEIGHT FIGHT

Bradley Swanepoel(SA) 154.5 lbs vs Robert Simbowe(ZMB) 161.8lbs* FLYWEIGHT FIGHT Johannes Rudolph(SA) 125lbs vs Godknows Ndlovu(ZWE) 124.5lbs

Prelim Card MIDDLEWEIGHT FIGHT Roy Lokolo(DRC) 189.4lbs* vs Kulekhani Hlongwa(SA) 183.2lbs LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT FIGHT

Wade Henderson(SA) 202lbs vs Willem Smith(SA) 203.7lbs WELTERWEIGHT FIGHT Christopher Matukane(SA) 179.9lbs vs Wallace Okosso(DRC) 178lbs

BANTAMWEIGHT FIGHT Mpumelelo Mngoma(SA) 131lbs vs Edson Machavane(SA) 133.7lbs BANTAMWEIGHT FIGHT

Sibusiso Sovendle(SA) 134.5lbs vs Sithembiso Hadebe(SA) 135lbs * Athletes failed to make weight at the time of writing