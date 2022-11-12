I was looking forward to smashing Dricus du Plessis, says Henry Fadipe ahead of KSW 76

Johannesburg – Nigeria’s Henry Fadipe says he would love to fight UFC star Dricus du Plessis one day. The former Extreme Fighting Championship Welterweight king was set to fight the South African on three occasions, however, the MMA gods would just not sign off on the bout.

In their first scheduled fight at EFC 46, the two athletes were set to meet before the Ireland-based African star faced passport problems. The bout was then shifted to EFC 56, where Fadipe was then forced to pull out due to injury. A year later, the two Welterweights then signed on the dotted line for a third time, before the fight was called off yet again, this time due to undisclosed reasons. Du Plessis then took a late replacement opponent and beat the dangerous Brazilian, Jose Da Rocha, in the first round of their three-round fight via punches. “I was really looking forward to smashing Dricus,” says Fadipe.

“I felt invincible during that camp and trained like I never had before. I would have 110% beaten him.” After making a splash in Africa’s premier mixed martial arts promotion, Fadipe then travelled, fighting on MMA circuits across the globe, including Ireland’s Clan Wars, Cage Wars and Poland’s MMA Attack. This evening, he makes his debut in one of Europe’s top MMA leagues, Polish-based brand KSW, where he will face Poland’s Albert Odzimkowski in the Middleweight division at KSW 76.

“I'm excited to be making my KSW debut. I am happy to be performing on a big stage again. KSW is arguably the biggest organisation in Europe and I want to prove to everyone that I belong here,” says Fadipe, who does not plan on staying in the Middleweight division. “I would like to drop back down to Welterweight after this fight and work my way towards the KSW welterweight title for sure.” In Odzimkowski, Fadipe faces a submission specialist, with seven of his 12 wins coming via chokes, armbars and heel hooks. The Pole can also generate great power in his hands, with four of his victories coming via KO/TKO. Odzimkowski will make his second KSW walk after his successful debut at KSW 70 earlier this year, where he TKO’d Ireland’s Tommy Quinn.

“For anyone to be fighting on a show like KSW means that they are at the highest levels, so Albert Odzimkowski will be a challenge for me; however, it is a challenge I look to overcome in style,” says Fadipe, who is riding a three-fight win streak with all of three fights ending via a KO/TKO finish, thus adding to his 73 percent knockout record. Fadipe may not know what the future holds for him, but he is keen on one day returning to the EFC. “I am open to the idea. I had a great time there and have lots of good memories and experiences there. Plus fans in South Africa hold a special place for me. For now though, I want to prove myself in KSW,” he concluded.

KSW 76 takes place tonight in Grodzisk Mazowiecki, Poland. The main event will see KSW Featherweight champion Salahdine Parnasse attempt to become KSW double champ when he meets Sebastian Rajewski (12-7) for the KSW interim-Lightweight title. KSW 76 kicks off ths evening at 8pm SA time and African fans can watch the show live on www.KSWTV.com and the KSW App. @juliankiewietz