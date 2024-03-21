IMMAF shocked by GAMMA's inclusion at African Games 2023

The 2023 African Games may have been a big win for the MMA community as the sport took one step closer to Olympic recognition, but the 13th edition of the Quadrennial multi-sport event left a bitter taste in the mouths of some. Organised by the African Union (AU), the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA), the Association of African Sports Confederations (AASC - UCSA), and the Supreme Council for Sport in Africa (SCSA) - the African Games was launched in Ghana on March 8 and is currently taking place in three cities, namely Accra, Kumasi, and the Cape Coast, before ending on Saturday.

After the announcement that the Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts (GAMMA) would be the regulatory body for Mixed Martial Arts in the Games, members of the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation were left "disappointed" and bewildered about how GAMMA managed to secure the rights to showcase MMA at the African Games. IMMAF has been the only world governing body to have hosted continental Amateur Championships in Africa since 2016, with six events thus far - and is already in advanced discussions with the IOC regarding Olympic recognition.

Successful event The African Games' three-day MMA tournament ran from March 10 in Accra, also serving as an actual GAMMA Championship competition as eleven African teams (Benin, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Ghana, Libya, Mauritius, Nigeria, Sudan, Togo, and Uganda) entered before the finals and medal ceremony brought the curtain down on a successful event on March 12. Mixed Martial Arts was featured as one of seven demonstration sports among 30 disciplines, while eight of these will be holding qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

While GAMMA’s 24 African national federations (all recognised by their national Olympic committees) are active in organising events across the continent, the African Games was the first international GAMMA-organised MMA competition in Africa. “It was so surprising that a rival governing body for MMA, known as GAMMA, managed to secure the rights to showcase MMA at the African Games, even though, by any objective standards, IMMAF is the only show in town in Africa,” said Goowtamsingh Ramtohul, President of the Africa MMA Confederation (AMMAC). The African MMA Confederation was formed through IMMAF to promote African MMA and consists of members from 19 African IMMAF Federations.

These federations are all recognised by their respective governments or National Olympic Commissions. “AMMAC's primary objective is to establish a unified platform for MMA in Africa, fostering collaboration, talent identification, and technical advancement. "For this reason, we are disappointed that AMMAC/IMMAF was not allowed to showcase its hard work on the African continent by being given the honour of representing the growing sport of MMA at the African Games.”

Working for WADa accreditation When it comes to doping safety, GAMMA has partnered with the International Testing Agency, with whom they are in the process of working for WADA accreditation, while IMMAF is already a signatory of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), which is one of the reasons why IMMAF is in advanced discussions with the IOC regarding Olympic recognition.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that IMMAF also officially partnered with the ITA with a four-year contract starting on January 1, 2024. When asked how GAMMA was selected to form part of the African Games, GAMMA Communications Head Isobel Carnwath said: “It was negotiated through a process with the Association of African Sports Confederations (AASC - UCSA) based on GAMMA being recognised by them as the international governing authority for amateur MMA (since 2022). As part of this, the AASC - UCSA President traveled to observe the GAMMA World Championships.” Considering the long quest for MMA to receive International Olympic Committee (IOC) recognition and eventually become a mainstay sport at the Olympics in the future, inclusion in the African Games was a milestone for Amateur MMA, and GAMMA's attachment to it certainly helps the regulatory body's cause for the future.

As per Carnwath, the MMA leg formed part of a category in Olympic events designated to sports that are not formally recognised yet by the International Olympic Committee but recognised by the host country's Olympic Committees. In this case, "GAMMA is recognised by the Association of African Sports Confederations (AASC - UCSA) and the Ghanaian National Olympic Committee, ” said Carnwath. "To be considered for the international Olympic program, a sport needs formal recognition as a discipline by the Olympic movement. GAMMA is engaged in the recognition process through the relevant international bodies, a lengthy process that could take several years

“Being recognised by the African Confederation and many National Olympic Committees furthers MMA's and GAMMA's claim for recognition. Inclusion in the African Games forms another significant step in the journey,” said Carnwath.