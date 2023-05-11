JP Kruger secures the EFC Interim Middleweight title as Conras Seabi retires

Johannesburg — EFC 103 delivered a night filled with drama, disqualifications, stoppages, decision results, and title wins. The main event saw JP Kruger make light work of his Middleweight opponent Conrad Seabi to secure the EFC Interim 185-pound title in the first round.

From the first bell, Kurger smothered Seabi, disallowing the latter to use his striking. Once Kruger had Seabi up against the fence, he initiated his grappling before taking his opponent to the ground and securing the rear-naked choke to earn the win and a shot against incumbent title holder Luke Michael. This was Seabi's last fight in the EFC following a memorable career in Africa's Premier Mixed Martial Arts promotion. In the co-main event, it seemed as if SA’s Roedie Roets had never left after a captivating fight against DRC’s August Kayamabala. After a three-year hiatus due to health concerns, Roets lived up to his stage name “Relentless” with a non-stop onslaught mixing up his high-level wrestling and takedowns. While Kayambala did his best to try and neutralize his opponent, Roets kept coming forward and pushed the pace and pressure before the intensity got too much for his DRC opponent, who eventually verbally submitted early in the second round.

The final fight of the night saw SA’s rising Flyweight star Terence Balelo continue his dominance in the division, delivering his third finish in three EFC fights after stopping Kgaugelo Moitshela via TKO due to strikes. In the only female fight of the night, South Africa’s Nicole van Wyk started her professional career on a good note with an impressive and gritty win over Ethiopia’s Felista Mugo. It was clear from the outset that Van Wyk had plans to out grapple Mugo, known for her strong standup.

But the Ethiopian proved to be game as she made it tough for Van Wyk to lock in any submissions after three attempts in the first round. Mugo gained ascendancy in the second round and kept her South African opponent on the feet. Mugo landed some good shots from behind her jab, but Van Wyk soon found an opening and secured another takedown before finding top position from where she reigned down punches forcing the ref to end the fight in the second round. The prelim fights were almost worthy of a main card slot with plenty of action and drama.

The highlight was Juan Bezuidenhout’s incredible win over the DRC’s Boyka Kabanga. With the boisterous crowd behind him, Kabanga started like a house on fire, soon placing Bezuidenhout in a very uncomfortable position with leg kicks before initiating a solid takedown. The DRC athlete then enjoyed top control for the majority of the first round, offloading punches on his South African opponent, who seemed to be on the verge of quitting.

Bezuidenhout, however, weathered the storm before pulling off a beautiful reverse, securing a good position before unleashing a devastating ground and pound, which the fatigued Kabanga failed to handle. Bezuidenhout’s unanswered barrage of strikes forced the referee to call the fight at the end of the first round. Cape Town-based Tumelo Manyamala continued his unbeaten run with his fourth stoppage in four fights after he overcame the EFC’s first-ever Tanzanian athlete via tap-out due to strikes in the third round. A disappointing moment on the prelim card was the disqualification of SA’s Vuyo Jula after he landed an illegal knee to the head of the grounded Zimbabwean, Godknows Ndlovu.

RESULTS MAIN CARD INTERIM MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP FIGHT: JP Kruger (SA) beat Conrad Seabi (SA) by tap-out due to rear-naked choke.

FEATHERWEIGHT FIGHT: Roedie Roets (SA) beat August Kayambala (DRC) via verbal submission in the second round. FLYWEIGHT FIGHT: Terence Balelo (SA) vs Kgaugelo Moitshela (SA) via TKO (strikes) in the first round. WOMEN'S STRAWWEIGHT FIGHT: Nicole van Wyk (SA) beat Felista Mugo (KEN) via TKO due strikes in the second round via TKO (strikes)

BANTAMWEIGHT FIGHT: Eduardo Barros (ANG) vs Christian Mulamba (DRC) declared a No Contest due to an unintentional blow to the groin area of Mulamba. PRELIM CARD CATCHWEIGHT BOUT: Tumelo Manyamala (SA) beat Dauda Rajabu (TAN) via tap out due to strikes in the third round.

HEAVYWEIGHT FIGHT: Juan Bezuidenhout (SA) beat Boyka Kabanga (DRC) via TKO (due to strikes) in the first round. FLYWEIGHT FIGHT: Godknows Ndlovu (ZIM) beat Vuyo Jula (SA) via first round disqualification due to illegal knee to the head of grounded opponent. FLYWEIGHT FIGHT: Mickey Cloete (SA) beat vs Mpumelelo Mngoma (SA) via TKO due to strikes in the second round.

FEATHERWEIGHT FIGHT: Lecture Gumbi earns a win over David Mambo due to disqualification via illegal blow to the groin. FEATHERWEIGHT FIGHT: Simbarashe Hokonya (ZIM) beat vs Ayanda Zwane (SA) via split decision - 29-28 (Hokonya), 29-28 (Zwane) 29-28 (Hokonya)