LOOK: Dricus du Plessis headlines UFC 297 with title fight poster revealed

Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland top the two-title fight card at UFC 297 in Toronto, Canada, on January 20. The poster for the fight was revealed this week, which features both Du Plessis and Strickland facing each other for the UFC middleweight title.

Du Plessis secured the title fight with his stoppage win over former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker at UFC earlier this year. Du Plessis remains unbeaten in the ‘most popular and competitive MMA organisation in the world’.

In fact, Du Plessis having already won the right to fight for the middleweight title was due to face Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 in September. However, Du Plessis was nursing a foot injury from his previous fight in July and had to pull out. In what was seen as an unfair move, certainly for the South African, the UFC moved on to give the lower-ranked Stickland the title shot. It would turn out to be one of the greatest upsets in UFC history as Strickland beat Adesanya to win the title.