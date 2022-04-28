Namibia off to fast start at African MMA champs

Johannesburg - Team Namibia made a statement on day one of the African MMA Championships. With the team making its debut, both Geraldo Bok (lightweight) and Veja Hinda (featherweight) finished their opponents in fine style at the EFC Performance Institute.

Speaking to some of the debutants on registration day, the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation-sanctioned event could not come quicker as they were anxiously waiting for their chance to showcase their talent, and Bok wasted no time in announcing himself to the MMA world. “A great Irish man once said, we’re not here to take part, we’re here to take over,” said Windhoek’s Bok quoting global superstar Conor McGregor. ALSO READ: Friend travels 36 hours from Zim to support Lewis Mataya at IMMAF Africa MMA Championship

“And this is just something similar to Namibia. This is not even the start for our nation.” Bok - who sports great agility and awareness made it difficult for his Mauritian opponent Vedaman Canee to find his timing and rhythm. “It was an absolutely amazing finish. I am ecstatic. I am not going to lie to you. The first round, I was just feeling him out, seeing what he was going to do. I knew I had the speed advantage over him. I just continued listening to my coach, stayed calm and when the second round came he actually gave me the finish in my opinion.

“He made an error that I capitalised on, and I took him with both hands from there,” added the 24-year-old Bok, who ended the fight via a technical knockout due to strikes. Bok’s victory made it two out of two for Team Namibia after Hinda beat Tresor Musampa (Democratic Republic Of The Congo) via triangle choke in the first round. “We’re not here for a vacation. I am looking forward to more of the same results tomorrow.

“My boy Jason Beukes is doing work in the flyweight division tomorrow, I will be back in the lightweight division again. We also have a couple of great athletes like my friend Damian and others who are unfortunately injured, but you will see them soon once they’ve healed up,” added Bok.

Full results from day one quarter-final schedule. Bout 1: Male: Bantamweight 61.2 kg (135 lbs) Maurio Silva (Angola) beat Djadoo Lionel Ashley Cedric (Mauritius) via rear-naked choke in round two. Bout 2: Male: Bantamweight 61.2 kg (135 lbs) Sipho Mlaba (South Africa) beat Doris Bayanga (Democratic Republic Of The Congo) in round two via rear naked choke.

Bout 3: Male: Bantamweight 61.2 kg (135 lbs) Nathanial Komana (South Africa) beat Mwelwa Nkhata (Zambia) via unanimous decision, 30-27. Bout 4: Male: Featherweight 65.8 kg (145 lbs) Veja Hinda (Namibia) beat Tresor Musampa (Democratic Republic Of The Congo) via triangle choke in the first round. Bout 5: Male: Featherweight 65.8 kg (145 lbs) Nicolaas Vermaak (South Africa) beat Divaldo Vicente (Angola) via TKO due to strikes in round two.

Bout 6: Male: Lightweight 70.3 kg (155 lbs) Ken Nyaondo (Zambia) beat Luan Tomas Shaka (Angola) via rear-naked choke in round one. Bout 7: Male: Lightweight 70.3 kg (155 lbs) Lewis Mataya (Zimbabwe) beat Allistar Kunene (South Africa) via unanimous decision. Bout 8: Male: Lightweight 70.3 kg (155 lbs) Geraldo Bok (Namibia) beat Vedaman Canee (Mauritius) via TKO due to strikes in round two.

Bout 9: Male M: Welterweight 77.1 kg (170 lbs) Ivandro Francisco (Angola) beat Kelvin Chishimba (Zambia) in the second round via TKO due to strikes. Bout 10: Male M: Welterweight 77.1 kg (170 lbs) Cameron Coulson (South Africa) Gold last year at Nationals beat Jason Maurice (Mauritius) arm triangle in round one. @juliankiewietz