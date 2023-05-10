Terence Balelo wants to test ‘Popeye’s’ strength after EFC 103

Cape Town — EFC’s electric flyweight Terence Balelo has always envisioned being on the cusp of a title shot in a major mixed martial arts promotion. The Extreme Fighting Championship star says that even during his school days, while other children were doing their homework, he would repetitively write in his work books “EFC flyweight champion, UFC flyweight champion, global MMA superstar”, manifesting his dreams.

Today, the man is one incredible win away from a potential title fight when he meets an old foe in Kgaugelo Moishela in a Flyweight bout at EFC 103 at the EFC Performance Institute in Johannesburg on Thursday, and “The Black Panther” is stopping at nothing to make those school daydreams a reality.

“I always visualised being in this position. I always knew I would fight in the EFC, making big moves in MMA and my community. I always visualised being a champion. I would write in my school books ‘EFC flyweight champion, UFC flyweight champion, global MMA superstar,’” said Balelo, who left Swellendam as a young man to pursue his fighting career in Cape Town “I would see myself getting interviewed by guys in the media, and at times I would even talk to myself as if I were being interviewed. I know it sounds crazy, but I always had the vision. I always knew I would do something massive in the sport. I just had to keep the faith, work hard and trust the process and here we are on the journey.” Balelo and Moishela will throw down on the main card of EFC 103.

Balelo and Moishela will meet for the second time in their combat sports careers after facing each other in the amateur division. In their first fight, Balelo got the better of his opponent via a first-round knockout at the 2021 South African National Championships. On Thursday, it’s a case of “someone’s 0 has got to go” when the unbeaten professionals meet on Africa’s premier MMA platform - the EFC.

Balelo is riding a three-fight winning run with impressive wins over Vuyo Jula, Godknows Ndlovu and Martin Gcinumkhondo. Moishela has also done well in the pro ranks, sitting pretty with two wins in two fights. These two young warriors will now meet for honours in the EFC 125-pound division.

Balelo however is adamant that this story will play out the same way it did when he last met Moishela. Post EFC 103, Balelo hopes to face Brazil’s Magno “Popeye” Alves. ‘“I am looking for that belt down the line, but I am in no hurry. I am still young and fresh. I am only 23 years old. I want to learn and grow, but if there is one fight I would like, that would be against Popeye,” Balelo said.

“We had some beef over IG (Instagram). It was not so much beef.” Alves is a former title contender who recently lost to SA’s Luthando Biko during their EFC flyweight title fight via TKO in the first round at EFC 96. “I called him out as I would love that fight with the Brazilian before the title shot. It will be a good test for me, and I will get my name out there. Alves is an OG of the sport and the division,” Balelo said.

“He fought some tough guys, and a win over “Popeye” would cement my place for a legitimate title shot and will let everyone know that I am the next champion.“ EFC 103 kicks off at 3pm on Thursday, with the main card starting at 7pm. @juliankiewietz