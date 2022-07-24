THFP Level Up delivers all-out action at Grand West Casino

Cape Town — Both reigning champions successfully defended their titles and another king was crowned at Thaiholics Fight Promotions 5: Level Up on Saturday night. The main event which took place at Grand West Casino and Entertainment World saw South African Muay Thai star, Ncedo Gomba add another belt to his waist when he beat Kenya’s Martin Achebi via split decision in a professional super lightweight bout earning the WMO Continental super lightweight title.

Coming into the fight, the Nairobi-based Achebi failed to make weight and was deemed ineligible for the title had he won the fight-round fight which took place in front of a sell-out crowd in the Market Hall venue. South Africa’s WMO Super welterweight king, Shane Deacon dominated a courageous Jean-Luc Adendorff before ending their ProAm fight in the third round via technical knockout. In the first title fight of the night, Thaiholics athlete Isghaak Ebrahim gave his family and friends in attendance every reason to celebrate when he staved off a concerted effort from Nakaeng’s Paul Kombol to earn the unanimous decision and retain his ProAm SA WMO middleweight belt in his first title defense.

Some of the fights that stood out on the night included the three-round war between Light heavyweights, Khaya Ntombela from Domination Gym in Durban and Mamelodi Warriors’ Mago Mutabi. Ntombela cut an emotional figure after his unanimous decision victory as he embraced his coach and co-president of Muay Thai South Africa, Clint Walters. Both athletes gave the fans a treat as they displayed athleticism, endurance as well as some showboating just for good measure adding to the entertainment of the Muay Thai celebration. The following fight and the first main card bout of the evening saw the return of combat sport veteran, Madfit’s Wade Hammond who stepped into the ring once again after a long hiatus. Ring rust seemed to be no issue for the former boxing champion who quickly dispatched his opponent, George-based Luan Venter via KO in the second round of their ProAM middleweight clash.

Hammond utilized an array of striking aimed at the body to neutralize his opponent. He dropped Venter twice in the first round before the damage got too much as the latter stayed down in the second round declaring Hammond the winner. There have been whispers that Hammond could be the Number One contender for Ebrahim’s middleweight belt. One of the most anticipated fights of the night ended sadly in a controversial manner when Kristin Clarke was disqualified in the first round after throwing punches to her downed opponent, Nuraan Noordien in their ProAm super lightweight bout. Clarke immediately felt remorse as she apologized for her actions. It is unclear whether these two ladies will square-off once again in a rematch to decide who is worthy of moving forward in the ranks of the division or if Noordien will take one step closer to a title shot.

FULL RESULTS Main event Professional vacant WMO Continental super lightweight title bout.

South Africa’s Ncedo Gomba (5-time WMC champion, reigning WMO Welterweight champion) beat Kenya’s Martin Achebi via split decision victory. Co-main event. Professional Super Welterweight bout.

Thabo Chaukev beat Anthony Mailer via split decision victory. PROAM WMO South African Super welterweight bout.

Champion Shane Deacon beat Jean-Luc Adendorff via technical knockout in round three. PROAM South African Pro-Am WMO Middleweight championship bout.

Isghaak Ebrahim beat Paul Kombol by unanimous decision. PROAM Middleweight clash.

Wade Hammond beats Luan Venter via KO in the second round. PROAM Light heavyweight bout.

Khaya Ntombela beat Mago Mutabi via unanimous decision. PROAM Super lightweight bout.

Nuraan Noordien is victorious via disqualification due to a punch thrown from Kristin Clarke while her opponent is down. PROAM Super Welterweight bout.

Dean Grobler beat Justin Swart by unanimous decision. AM Welterweight bout.

George Thanathara beat Narayan Vyas via unanimous decision. AM Super bantamweight bout.

Candice Lewis beat Verne Prinsloo via unanimous decision. AM Welterweight bout.