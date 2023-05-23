Versus back with a bang as Fight Night 5 set for June

Cape Town - One of South Africa’s finest amateur mixed martial arts promotions will return next month for an action-packed night of fights in Mzansi. Versus Fight Promotion will roll out Versus Fight Night 5 on June 17 at Casa Social Da Madeira in Zwavelpoort, Pretoria.

The event will host 14 fights, including two title bouts, as Africa’s best amateur stars showcase their skills and prowess on one of the fastest-growing platforms in the country.

Since its inception, Versus Fight Promotion has produced some of Africa’s finest athletes, with a handful of them transiting to the professional scene and making a name for themselves on Africa’s premier fight platform - the Extreme Fighting Championship. Versus Fight Night 5 will be open to the public and is accessible via their YouTube platform for those who can’t make the live show. Fight fans will also have the chance to rub shoulders with some of South Africa and Africa’s elite MMA stars, including the UFC’s Dricus du Plessis and Cameron Saaiman, who often commentate and assist in rolling out the event.

Du Plessis and Saaiman will return to the octagon at UFC 290 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 8. The number-six ranked Du Plessis will line up against Robert Whittaker in a title contender fight, with the winner getting a crack at middleweight champion and Nigerian-born Israel Adesanya. Saaiman will make his third official UFC appearance following a two-fight winning streak. He next faces the USA’s Christian Rodriguez for honours in the bantamweight division.