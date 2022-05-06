WATCH: You're a coward, Luthando Biko - Nkazimulo Zulu

Johannesburg - Nkazimulo Zulu would appreciate some courtesy from Luthando Biko. During their first flyweight title fight at EFC89, Zulu (13-5) - who failed to make weight - beat Biko (9-3) in the second round of the main event via a sneaky guillotine choke.

Zulu was ineligible to be crowned champion due to his failure to make the weight-cut (56.7 kilogram) thus immediately being scheduled for a rematch with the same opponent who then beat him via an overhand in the first round of their rematch four months later. After the fight, Zulu asked the new Extreme Fighting Championship flyweight champion for a third fight and a chance to settle the rivalry (1-1), but the Gqeberha star had no interest in giving the former bantamweight and flyweight champion a rematch and drew his attention to international fighters, shutting Zulu out. ALSO READ: Return of the Snakebone Mzwandile Hlongwa

"You're a coward, Biko," said Zulu during an interview with Independent Media and MzansiMMA at the Thaiholics Fight Promotions ‘Continental Collision’ event which took place at Grand West Çasino and Entertainment World recently. Zulu - who was granted freedom to step outside of his EFC mixed martial arts contract and fight for the Muay Thai organisation - cut a disappointed figure stating that Biko could have given him another shot considering that he offered Biko an immediate rematch - even though it was the only way for Zulu to get to the flyweight belt at the time. "I don't want to say much more about that coward. Yes, you are a coward, Biko. You are refusing to fight me again," said Zulu.

“You are running away again. I want my belt back," said the former champion who beat Germany's Crispin Ramis via a spectacular knockout in their Muay Thai clash on the night. On Saturday, Zulu returns to the MMA cage with a chance to reclaim the bantamweight throne when he faces the dangerous Brazilian Gian Souza (7-1) at EFC Fight Night. A win over Souza will stand Zulu in good stead as it will open doors for him at the top of the contender's table in both the flyweight and bantamweight divisions.

It is, however, unclear whether Zulu will be able to make the weight at flyweight considering his battles with weight-cutting in that class in recent times. EFC Fight Night 2 can be watched on various channels across Africa including SuperSport. You can also watch all the action live on www.efcworldwide.tv. Prelims start at 1.30pm Central African Time and the main card kicks off at 6pm. For more information, visit EFC social channels.

Official EFC Fight Night 2 weigh-in results as follows: EFC FIGHT NIGHT 2 MAIN CARD BOUTS | STARTING 18:00 CAT

BANTAMWEIGHT MAIN EVENT Nkazimulo Zulu 133.5lbs (RSA) vs. Gian Souza 135lbs (BRA) FEATHERWEIGHT CO-MAIN EVENT

Tumisang Madiba 145lbs (RSA) vs. Bradley Swanepoel 145lbs (RSA) WOMEN’S CATCHWEIGHT FIGHT (130LBS) Dayne van Wyk 129lbs (RSA) vs. Peris Githeka 124.6lbs (KEN)

FLYWEIGHT FIGHT Gift Walker 125lbs (RSA) vs. Dansheel Moodley 125lbs (RSA) BANTAMWEIGHT FIGHT

Nicholas Hwende 135lbs (ZIM) vs. Eduardo Barros 134.8lbs (ANG) EFC FIGHT NIGHT 2 PRELIM CARD BOUTS | STARTING 13:30 CAT MIDDLEWEIGHT FIGHT

Pietie Coxen 183.4lbs (RSA) vs. Wade Henderson 182.7lbs (RSA) LIGHTWEIGHT FIGHT Tapiwa Katikati 155lbs (ZIM) vs. Guelor Sondi 155lbs (DRC)

FEATHERWEIGHT FIGHT Stephan de la Rey 145lbs (RSA) vs. Zwelibanzi Ngema 146.7lbs (RSA) - Ngema did not make weight at time of writing FEATHERWEIGHT FIGHT

Guide Moyo 145lbs (ZIM) vs. Warren Richards 145lbs (RSA) FEATHERWEIGHT FIGHT Dylan Swanepoel 145lbs (RSA) vs. Musa Sethwape 142.2lbs (RSA)

WELTERWEIGHT FIGHT Masefi Ngoma 167.5lb (RSA) vs. Robert Swanepoel 169.3lbs (RSA) BANTAMWEIGHT FIGHT