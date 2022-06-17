Will it be a sweet dream or a nightmare for Kubanychbek at BRAVE 59?

Cape Town - The last time Abdisalam Kubanychbek (18-3, 1 NC) exited the BRAVE CF cage, he was in tears. Tomorrow, at BRAVE CF 59, it is almost guaranteed that the emotionally-charged Kyrgyz will once again walk through the gate with wet eyes post-fight.

On what side of the emotional spectrum he will be is the question though as he heads into yet another title fight when he takes on Kazakhstan’s Olzhas Eskaraev (10-5) for the BRAVE CF Interim Lightweight title in Bukhara, Uzbekistan in the main event of the evening. Due to the current champion, Egypt’s Ahmed Amir (12-3-1) heading into recovery after his last fight, the Number One contender Kubanychbek faced Brazil’s Cleiton Silva (15-3-0 1 No Contest) for the-then Interim belt to see who would fight for the undisputed title upon Amir’s return. Despite dominating the bout for the entire first round, Kubanychbek was left an emotional wreck after he landed illegal shots to the back of Silva’s head forcing officials to declare the bout a “No Contest”

Fast-forward to tomorrow afternoon in Central Asia, Kubanychbek has another shot to prove mettle. “I am ready to represent Kyrgyzstan on the global stage BRAVE CF provides me,” says Kubanychbek. “I want to become a world champion here and the interim title is the first step.

Olzhas Eskaraev made weight and is in peak condition head his fight with Abdisalam Kubanychbek. Can he bring one of the biggest upsets in BRAVE CF history? | BRAVE CF. “Olzhas (Eskaraev) is a very good opponent, but I am ready to challenge the lineal champion (Ahmed Amir). I feel that I am the best Lightweight at BRAVE CF and I am looking forward to proving that tomorrow night.” The fairytale ending may write Kubanychbek as the victor, but this is mixed martial arts and anything can happen on the night as the antagonist in this storyline - Eskaraev plans to upset Kubanychbek’s dream ending. “I know the opponent. He (Kubanychbek) is respected in his homeland. He is a strong guy. He deserves to fight in title fights. There are no ordinary athletes at this level. But this fight will show everything,” says Eskaraev who only makes his second appearance in the BRAVE cage following a dream debut in his homeland where he beat Brazil’s Lucas Martins (20-6) via rear-naked choke in the second round of their BRAVE CF 53 bout in August last year.

“I can't make predictions, but one thing is clear - we will fight to the last. We've come to win!” “It's an honor to fight for the belt. It is a big responsibility. We must win at all costs, there are no other options! I will not disclose my plans. A spectacle awaits the fans!,” added Eskaraev, a grizzled and emotionally intelligent athlete who is used to having his back against the wall having fought in various MMA circuits across the globe before joining one of the biggest promotions in the world, BRAVE CF. BRAVE CF 59 - in association with Amir Temur Fighting Championship - returns to Central Asia where the brand will make its Uzbekistan debut following groundbreaking shows in other parts of the region last year (Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan).

The show will start at 4.30pm (SAST) and can be watched live and free on www.bravecftv.com For more details on how to watch the show in other regions, visit the BRAVE CF website. BRAVE CF 59 Full Fight Card

Main Card Interim Lightweight title fight: Abdisalam Kubanychbek vs Olzhas Eskaraev Super Welterweight: Ismail Naurdiev vs Bekten Zheenbekov

Lightweight: Nemat Abdrashitov vs Alikhon Khasanov Featherweight: Ilyar Askhanov vs Khusan Atabayev Lightweight: Nurzhan Akishev vs Otabek Oxirov

Super Lightweight: Ayub Gaziev vs Sanjarbek Erkinov Preliminary Card Catchweight 64kg: Sharif Kushaev vs Omurbek Ashirbekov

Middleweight: Mamurzhon Khamidov vs Erzhan Zhanybekov Super Welterweight: Khotam Boynazarov vs Altynbek Arykbaev Featherweight: Olimzhon Nomurodov vs Ernis Abdrashitov