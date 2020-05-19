Monaco puts a marker down for 2021 with three race run

MONACO – Monaco plans to hold three motor races in the space of five weeks in 2021 after the principality had to cancel this weekend's showcase Formula One grand prix due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Automobile Club de Monaco (ACM) said on Tuesday the biennial Historic Grand Prix would be held on April 25, 2021, with an all-electric Formula E eprix on May 8 and then the return of Formula One on May 23.

"To organise three races in the space of one month will be a big first for us all at ACM," said the club's general commissioner Christian Tornatore.

"The logistical side promises to be complex, but not impossible to manage."

He said work on setting up the metal-fenced street circuit would need to begin at the end of February, several weeks earlier than usual.