Mthethwa announces relief fund for athletes affected by coronavirus

CAPE TOWN – Athletes and coaches whose livelihoods have been affected by the cancellation of sporting events due to the coronavirus will receive assistance from the government.

This was announced in a statement on Sunday by sports minister Nathi Mthethwa.

“Athletes who were confirmed to participate at events that have now been cancelled or postponed due to Covid-19, and whose income is generated solely through specific sporting events will be eligible for relief,” the minister said in the statement.

“They must provide proof that their events have been cancelled and their taxes must be in order.

The statement went on to add that coaches and technical support personnel who work with athletes whose sporting events have been cancelled or postponed due to the outbreak of the virus, and who make their earnings solely from these events are also eligible.