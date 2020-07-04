NASCAR champion will miss Sunday's race after positive Covid test

NEW YORK - Jimmie Johnson, the seven-time NASCAR champion, has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 44-year-old got the news Friday afternoon, according to a press release from Hendrick Motorsports. Johnson will sit out Sunday's Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

"My first priority is the health and safety of my loved ones and my teammates," Johnson said in the release.

"I know it's going to be very hard to watch from the sidelines when I'm supposed to be out there competing."

Johnson is experiencing no Covid-19 symptoms, according to the release. His wife Chandra, however, tested positive earlier Friday after experiencing symptoms.