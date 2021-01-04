Nasser Al Attiyah claims Day 2 victory in his SA-built Toyota Hilux

WADI AD-DAWASIR – Toyota Gazoo Racing's Nasser Al Attiyah came from behind to deliver an ultimately crushing Dakar Day 2 victory aboard his proudly South African Hilux. He beat Mini buggy duo Stephane Peterhansel and Carlos Sainz to the win on the long and sandy run from Bisha to Wadi ad-Dawasir. South African rookies, Brian Baragwanath and Taye Perry came home a splendid eighth in their Century CR6 Corvette buggy.

There was more Southern African success on two wheels, when Botswana’s multiple SA champion rider brought his Yamaha home fourth on the day to move up to third overall behind that day’s winners, Joan Barreda and his Honda teammate Ricky Brabec.

Qatari former triple-Dakar winner Al Attiyah powered his Hilux home to a 2 minute 35 second victory over the Minis, which had led the way for much of the day before the Toyota took over up front. Local hero Yazeen Al Rajhi ended fourth in another Hilux ahead of Frenchman Mattieu Serradori in his South African-built Century CR6 Corvett, Sebastien Loeb, who had a far better day on his BRX Hunter in sixth.

Of the South Africans, Baragwanath and Perry came home a fine seventh while Dakar rookie SA champion Henk Lategan and Brett Cummings were 12th in their Hilux after losing time stuck on the first dune early on. Giniel de Villiers plummeted down the car order after losing 10 minutes early on and 30 more to a navigation issue later in the day and Shameer Variyawa and Dan Murphy’s Hilux was back on track after losing over an hour in the first section.

By winning on Monday, Al Attiyah cut his deficit to Peterhansel to under 10 minutes and less than three minutes adrift of Sainz in the overall standings, with Serradori fourth and Baragwanath and Perry a splendid eighth.