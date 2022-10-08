Nathi Mthethwa joins luminaries paying tribute to late women’s activist Cheryl Roberts

Johannesburg - The Minister of Arts, Sports and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, has joined the list of luminaries paying tribute to Cheryl Roberts, a staunch sports activist, who campaigned tirelessly for transformation and championed the cause of women's sport. Roberts passed away on Friday at the age of 60. A few years ago, she was diagnosed with cancer.

In his statement, Mthethwa said Roberts was a recipient of the prestigious Andrew Mlangeni Green Jacket. In July 2020, Roberts acknowledged the honour on social media with a short post: "I’m privileged to be a recipient of the Andrew Mlangeni Green Jacket Award; one of the highest awards in SA sport." Two years later, Roberts did not hide her disappointment when she noticed that the list of Andrew Mlangeni Green Jacket Awards recipients did not include a female. Roberts responded: “Today is the Andrew Mlangeni Green Jacket Awards. It’s hosted by the government’s Department of Sport. There are eight recipients of this prestigious award. All eight are men. How shocking to have all men, and no women receiving this national award for legends in SA sport.”

That is essence summed up the unyielding fighting spirit Roberts displayed throughout her adult life. It was very much in keeping with the sentiments she expressed in her Twitter introduction: “Journeying life thru my woman's lens: interrogating and challenging sport and gender; writing the words, raising the voices, raging for social justice.” Mthethwa's statement, in part, reads: “The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture wishes to pay tribute to long-standing sports activist, Cheryl Roberts who passed away. “Cheryl was amongst the members of the first National Executive Committee of the National Sports Council - the forerunners of SASCOC.

“She also represented South Africa as a table tennis player in the South African team at the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona. “An undoubted advocate and activist of non-racial sport and in particular women, Cheryl Roberts dedicated her life to unearthing young talented female women, many of whom have blossomed into successful athletes. “Cheryl authored many publications on grassroots sports development and those that profiled women in sport.

“Amongst the accolades she received was being awarded the coveted Andrew Mlangeni Green Jacket. This award honours the esteemed Rivonia trialist, Andrew Mlangeni, who is an embodiment of life-long participation in Sport." Roberts was well known to national media, and in her efforts to gain exposure for women's sports she visited many media houses to request exposure for women's sports. Very often, she offered to produce editorials without seeking compensation. Advocate Norman Arendse, the former president of SA Cricket and a leading proponent of the racial transformation in SA sport, said Roberts made an immense contribution to South Africa's sports struggle.

"She was an indefatigable fighter for social justice particularly gender parity and for the underdog," said Arendse. "She was a fierce defender of Sacos and non-racialism in sport. She was amazing and often fought a lone battle for justice in sport and especially for women. "She leaves a huge hole in our ongoing struggle for equality, fairness and social justice. "She will be sorely missed. May her soul rest in eternal peace."

Arendse said he was hoping that national sports teams wear black armbands as a goodwill gesture to give Roberts the prominence she deserves. SA Rugby president Mark Alexander also paid tribute to Roberts. "We are saddened to hear of the passing of Cheryl Roberts, a staunch supporter of women's sport, a champion of equal opportunities, and an activist for women on the SA sporting landscape," Alexander said on social media.