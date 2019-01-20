“We have beaten England before, but it is particularly good to know that we have beaten the Commonwealth Games gold medallists,” says Proteas coach Norma Plummer. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

LONDON – South Africa netball coach Norma Plummer paid tribute to her side following their 48-45 victory over England in their Sanzea (South Africa, New Zealand, England, Australia) Quad Series in London on Saturday “I am very proud of them,” said Plummer.

“We have beaten England before, but it is particularly good to know that we have beaten the Commonwealth Games gold medallists.

“The players fronted up to England, and gave as good as they got today. Now it will be a case of trying to get them ready for tomorrow’s match against the New Zealand Silver Ferns.”

England coach Tracy Neville paid credit to South Africa for their performance.

“We weren’t able to maintain our rhythm,” said Neville.

“South Africa played very well. We always knew they were a tough team to beat, and they certainly proved it tonight.”

The Proteas will go into their final match, against the Silver Ferns on Monday, with an extra spring in their step. The Ferns lost to England last weekend, and were beaten 53-50 by Australia on Saturday.

African News Agency (ANA)