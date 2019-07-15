The South African win over Scotland, coupled with England’s earlier win over Jamaica, means that the Roses and the Proteas are locked on six points each at the top of the group. Photo: Reg Caldecott

LIVERPOOL – South Africa moved closer to a place in the last four of the Netball World Cup with a comfortable 66-38 victory over Scotland in Group G in Liverpool on Monday. The result, coupled with England’s earlier win over Jamaica, means that the Roses and Proteas are locked on six points each at the top of the group, ahead of Thursday’s potential group decider.

Scotland more than held their own against their higher-ranked opponents in the early stages, capitalising on the fumble in South Africa’s attack to open up a 5-3 lead.

South Africa’s threat was never far away though, and good interplay between Bongiwe Msomi, Izette Griesel and Renske Stoltz saw them claw their way back, and eventually establish a 15-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.

They extended that lead in the second quarter, as their composure and quality began to tell, and to force mistakes from the Thistles.

The Proteas, by contrast, were making fewer errors, and Lenize Potgieter looked particularly good in the circle, helping her side to take a 32-20 lead into the break.

South Africa’s attack was changed in the third quarter, but the new combination of Sigrid Burger and Maryka Holtzhausen continued to push the Proteas on, as the young Thistles side struggled to find opportunities.

Emma Barrie did add new impetus to the Scots’ attack after coming on, but South Africa continued to move further clear, ending the third quarter 49-32 up.

With the result beyond doubt, the final quarter was a more defensive affair, as each team struggled to find goal opportunities in the first five minutes.

The tiredness began to show in Scotland, who were coming off the back of an energy-sapping defeat against Uganda, while Burger and Holtzhausen kept the scoreboard ticking over for South Africa, who finished 66-38 winners.

The Proteas will face Uganda on Wednesday (8pm SA time) in their next match.

SHOOTING

Sigi Burger 26/29 (90%)

Maryka Holtzhausen 8/9 (89%)

Lenize Potgieter 30/30 (100%)

Renske Stoltz 2/6 (33%)

Emma Barrie 10/12 (83%)

Lynsey Gallagher 6/9 (67%)

Bethan Goodwin 18/24 (75%)

Emma Barrie 10/12 (83%)
Lynsey Gallagher 6/9 (67%)
Bethan Goodwin 18/24 (75%)
Niamh McCall 4/7 (57%)

African News Agency (ANA)