Proteas netball star Mdau finds ways to keep moving during lockdown

CAPE TOWN - Tshina Mdau, one of South Africa’s netball stars, is having a ball during the national lockdown. The high-spirited Mdau, the national team’s No 1 wing attack, has often supplied the X-factor to the Proteas when the team needs to turn its fortunes around. With so much lockdown advice being bandied about, Mdau has opted for a balanced approach so that she can enjoy aspects of her life which would normally not be possible because of a lack of time. Physical conditioning is her primary concern and her two brothers have proved to be the perfect foil during ‘ball’ sessions (using tennis balls, squash balls, netballs) in the backyard at the family home in Gauteng. “I have had some sort of ball in hand since I can remember, but in current times it is a sure way to keep sane,” said Mdau.

“It is reassuring to be holding, throwing or catching a ball, any ball. My brothers and I are playing all sorts of interesting catching games at our home to while away the time.

“At times I even try and hone some netball skills. As an athlete, it is important to find ways to keep on moving.”

Mdau has claimed a plethora of ‘Player of the Match’ awards in local competition. Last year she captained the Jaguars who won the Telkom League.

Her irrepressible character and boundless energy have allowed her to stay positive during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Now is an excellent time to think where you are heading, what you have achieved and what you can do to improve. Inner reflection is usually something we tend to neglect as we are always rushing off to do something urgently.

“The challenge I set myself is to get mentally healthy during the lockdown. If you can do so, you could be unstoppable when things are back to normal.”

Mdau is pleased she can spend time with the family and share each other’s ideas about life and philosophy.

“Everyone has got their take on any topic,” said Mdau. “That is what makes it so interesting.

“It is never about who might be right or wrong. It is about listening to what others are saying.”

Mdau dreams of farming one day when her playing days are over. Last year she completed a BCom agricultural economics degree.

“I decided to specialise in agriculture as my dad advised me to study something that everyone will need."