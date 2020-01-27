Coach Dorette Badenhorst's Protea Women lost to hosts England in the third place play-off on Sunday. Photo: Netball SA on facebook

LONDON – The SA netball team finished last at the Vitality Nations Cup in London over the weekend, losing to hosts England 67-56 in the third place play-off on Sunday. The two sides met before earlier in the week, a match which England won 58-54.

Despite finishing fourth in the four-team competition, SA coach Dorette Badenhorst was proud of her troops.

“I am proud of the ladies, they really fought hard for each other on court even though we had some calls going against us, we soldiered on,” said Badenhorst.

“As we head back home we take with us a lot of lessons and I am sure we are a better team leaving here. Playing against the best in the world has done us a whole lot of good and I am certain that we will strive to be better as we go along.”